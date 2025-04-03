Australia PM Albanese falls off stage during election campaign event | Video

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese appeared to fall off a stage on Thursday during a campaign event for May's national election, but quickly recovered and insisted he was "sweet" afterwards. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is assisted after falling off a stage on Day 6 of the 2025 federal election campaign, in the Hunter Valley, Australia, (REUTERS)

The leader of the centre-left Labor party, 62, was posing for photos following his speech at the Mining and Energy Union Conference held in New South Wales, when he stepped back and lost his footing, drawing gasps from the audience.

Albanese promptly got back on his feet and gestured to the crowd with two hands that he was fine.

Video footage from the event showed Albanese had tumbled off the stage, although he shrugged off the incident when asked about it during a radio interview with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

"I stepped back one step. I didn’t fall off the stage ... just one leg went down, but I was sweet," he said.

Albanese is currently on the campaign trail for an election on May 3. The Labor party is running neck-and-neck in opinion polls with the conservative Liberal-National opposition led by Peter Dutton.