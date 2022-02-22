Australia PM demands inquiry into plane laser incident

Australian PM Scott Morrison said a Chinese naval vessel that pointed a laser at an Australian defence plane was potentially visible from Australia’s mainland, as Canberra demands a “full investigation” by Beijing. Morrison said on radio on Monday his government had not received an explanation from China over the incident last Thursday, considered by Canberra as a “dangerous and reckless act”.

Beijing on Monday denied Australian allegations that a Chinese naval vessel shone a laser at one of the country’s surveillance aircraft. Beijing said the laser accusation was “not true” and defended the Chinese ship’s movements as “normal navigation ... in line with relevant international law”.

China on Monday sanctioned US defence giants Lockheed Martin and Raytheon Technologies over the sale of arms to Taiwan, saying the deal undermined the country’s security interests and bilateral ties.

China’s latest response came after the US announced its plan on February 7 to sell $100 million worth of Patriot missile upgrades to Taiwan.