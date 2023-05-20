Australian teen fined for covering herself with six layers of clothes to avoid baggage charges

An Australian teen was fined after attempting to avoid an airline baggage fee by wearing more than 13 pounds (nearly 6 kilos) of clothing. 19-year-old Adriana Ocampo said she “looked like a bear” after her failed travel hack during a Jetstar Airways flight from Melbourne to her hometown of Adelaide. Adriana Ocampo after donning over 13 pounds of clothing to avoid baggage fine.(Kennedy news and media)

The teen, who had just been on a girls’ trip with pal Emily Altamura, also 19, said she knew her luggage was over the airline’s 15-pound limit (6.80 kilos) after she could “barely close” her bag in the hotel room, reported the New York Post.

The two friends reached the airport in the hopes that the crew wouldn’t have time to check, which proved not to be the case. “When we went to board, we saw them pulling out a trolley with a scale,” said Ocampo.

“We thought the only way we can take the weight off our bags is if we put it on ourselves so we started putting on our jackets and coats,” she said.

In the video of the incident, the Aussie can be seen laughing hysterically as she pulls all her clothing out of the suitcase and dons it until she’s wearing 15 different things, including an iPad stuffed in her pants.

After her noteworthy hack, the luggage only had two pairs of shoes, a bag, a pair of jeans and a couple of socks. But their smart work did not play successfully as the airline told them they still had to pay the $65 fine.

Moreover, two friends were forced to endure the 80-minute flight cocooned in clothing like an “attack dog trainer”, the outlet mentioned.

Jetstar Airways also commented on the girl's inflight fashion disaster.

“While we certainly see the funny side, we have limits to carry-on to make it fair for everyone. Keeping track of how much baggage passengers bring onboard means everyone has room for their belongings and we’re meeting our safety requirements,” said an airline spokesperson.