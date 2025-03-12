Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Mar 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Australian man in his 40s walks out of hospital after 100 days with artificial heart

ByHT News Desk
Mar 12, 2025 09:34 AM IST

The Australian patient underwent the procedure on November 22 at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, in a six-hour operation. 

An Australian man in his 40s from New South Wales has made history as the first person to walk out of a hospital with a total artificial heart implant, after living with the device for more than 100 days.

BiVACOR's total artificial heart is the first to fully replace a human heart. (Representative image) (X-@PestoTech)
BiVACOR's total artificial heart is the first to fully replace a human heart. (Representative image) (X-@PestoTech)

He is also the sixth person globally to receive the implant, which was used to treat his advanced heart failure.

Before this, five total artificial heart implants had been performed in the United States last year, with each patient receiving a donor heart before being discharged. The longest time between the implant and transplant was 27 days.

The Australian patient underwent the procedure on November 22 at St Vincent’s Hospital in Sydney, in a six-hour operation led by renowned cardiothoracic and transplant surgeon Paul Jansz, The Guardian reported.

On Wednesday, the team of Australian researchers and doctors announced that the procedure was a complete success, with the man living for over 100 days with the implant before undergoing a donor heart transplant in early March, the report said.

Developed by Queensland-based Dr Daniel Timms, the BiVACOR total artificial heart is the world’s first implantable rotary blood pump capable of fully replacing a human heart.

It uses magnetic levitation technology to mimic the natural blood flow of a healthy heart, the report added.

Designed for patients with end-stage biventricular heart failure, the implant is still in its early clinical trial stages. This condition often results from heart damage caused by factors like heart attacks, coronary artery disease, or diseases such as diabetes, which hinder the heart's ability to pump blood effectively.

According to the Australian government, over 23 million people worldwide experience heart failure each year, but only around 6,000 receive a donor heart.

As part of its artificial heart frontiers program, the government allocated $50 million to develop and commercialize the BiVACOR device.

While the implant is initially designed to serve as a bridge for patients awaiting a donor heart, BiVACOR’s long-term goal is to enable recipients to live with the device without requiring a heart transplant.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
See More
Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 12, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On