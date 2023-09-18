News / World News / Australian National University stabbing: Three injured after incident on campus

Australian National University stabbing: Three injured after incident on campus

ByMallika Soni
Sep 18, 2023 01:27 PM IST

Three people have been injured after a stabbing at an Australian university campus, police said. The victims were stabbed in the attack which happened at the Australian National University in Canberra. All three are recovering in hospital, Australian Capital Territory police said.

Officials said that one person had been arrested and they were not seeking anyone else in connection with the attack.

One witness told the Guardian that she saw between 10 to 15 police officers across Fellows Oval on the ANU campus before they handcuffed a man. She later saw a “fairly visible” wound in one victim’s back.

“They carted her off in a stretcher. But the police had this guy pinned down for a pretty long time, and that’s all we could really see for a while,” she said, adding, “I went back upstairs and by then they had moved the guy... and I think they were checking his vitals for a pretty extended period of time, at least 20 to 25 minutes. He was cuffed behind his back and bleeding from at least one hand, from what I could see.”

Others at the scene remained fairly calm and were complying with police directions to move away from the area, she said, continuing, “Business really stopped. Everyone was just watching from whatever vantage point they had. And the police, just so many police.”

The federal member for Canberra Alicia Payn said she was “thinking of all ANU staff and students”.

“Hope everyone is ok,” she posted on social media.

    Mallika Soni

    When not reading, this ex-literature student can be found searching for an answer to the question, "What is the purpose of journalism in society?"

