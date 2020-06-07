e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 07, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Australian surfer killed in shark attack

Australian surfer killed in shark attack

Several board-riders came to the assistance of the Queensland man and fought the shark off before pulling him to shore at Salt Beach, near Kingscliff, some 800 km (500 miles) north of Sydney.

world Updated: Jun 07, 2020 10:52 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Sydney
Although shark-related deaths are rare in Australia, it has recorded a number of unprovoked shark encounters with humans.
Although shark-related deaths are rare in Australia, it has recorded a number of unprovoked shark encounters with humans.(HT Archive/Representative Photo)
         

A three-metre (10-foot) shark attacked and killed a 60-year-old Australian man on Sunday while he was surfing in the north of New South Wales (NSW) state, police said.

Several board-riders came to the assistance of the Queensland man and fought the shark off before pulling him to shore at Salt Beach, near Kingscliff, some 800 km (500 miles) north of Sydney.

“He was rendered first aid for serious injuries to his left leg but died at the scene,” police said in a statement.

Although shark-related deaths are rare in Australia, it has recorded a number of unprovoked shark encounters with humans.

Australia’s beaches with their pumping ocean breaks draw surfers from around the world.

Based on data from the Taronga Conservation Society, a government agency in charge of several zoological parks, Sunday’s death would be the third in Australia this year.

There were no fatalities last year.

tags
top news
India China Ladakh standoff talks to continue at Brigadier-Colonel level
India China Ladakh standoff talks to continue at Brigadier-Colonel level
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 246,628, death toll at 6,929
India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 246,628, death toll at 6,929
LIVE: India records 9,971 Covid-19 cases, 287 deaths in last 24 hours
LIVE: India records 9,971 Covid-19 cases, 287 deaths in last 24 hours
After complaints of foul smell, Mumbai fire department says no gas leakage
After complaints of foul smell, Mumbai fire department says no gas leakage
Shopping malls, restaurants and hotels to reopen from June 8: List of dos and don’ts
Shopping malls, restaurants and hotels to reopen from June 8: List of dos and don’ts
Floyd protests: Top editor resigns over ‘Buildings Matter’ headline
Floyd protests: Top editor resigns over ‘Buildings Matter’ headline
‘Highly demoralizing’: DMA on FIR against Ganga Ram Hospital  
‘Highly demoralizing’: DMA on FIR against Ganga Ram Hospital  
‘They acted as Corona carriers, action justified’: Yogi on Tablighi Jamaat
‘They acted as Corona carriers, action justified’: Yogi on Tablighi Jamaat
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In