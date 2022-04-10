Austrian chancellor to meet Russia's Putin in Moscow after Kyiv visit
Austria’s Chancellor Karl Nehammer will meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Monday in an attempt to build dialogue with the Russian President as the war in Ukraine continues.
Nehammer announced the visit to journalists, and on Twitter, after returning from a trip to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian leaders and also visited the town of Bucha, site of alleged Russian military atrocities, on Saturday.
Plans for the Putin meeting were coordinated with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, among others, as well as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
The meeting is an unusual step for Nehammer, chancellor since December and a novice in diplomatic circles who’ll look to build on militarily-neutral Austria’s perceived role as a bridge between Europe’s east and west.
Earlier talks between Putin and other European leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, have failed to yield any meaningful concessions from the Russian President.
Sri Lanka's political alliance moves bill to remove executive presidency powers
Sri Lanka's parliamentary group of Samagi Jana Balawegaya on Sunday said that they have come up with a private member's bill to scrap the 20th amendment and remove the powers of the executive presidency. This decision was taken after a meeting at the Opposition Leader's office. Sri Lankan MP Harshana Rajakaruna said a constitutional amendment will be brought in to scrap the powers of the President, the Daily Mirror newspaper reported.
US to supply Ukraine with 'the weapons it needs' against Russia
The United States is committed to providing Ukraine with “the weapons it needs” to defend itself against Russia, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday as Ukraine seeks more military aid from the West. Moscow has rejected accusations of war crimes by Ukraine and Western countries. The United States has sent $1.7 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, the White House said last week.
Sri Lanka's economic crisis may lead to more deaths than Covid-19, warn doctors
Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis could lead to far more deaths than the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors warned on Sunday as they are nearly out of life-saving medicines. The Sri Lanka Medical Association said all hospitals in the country no longer had access to imported medical tools and vital drugs, according to news agency AFP. "If supplies are not restored within days, the casualties will be far worse than from the pandemic," it said.
‘War wouldn’t have happened': Ukraine on 'strategic mistake' by Germany, France
Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said the war between Kyiv and Moscow would not have happened had his country been allowed to join NATO - a security alliance of 30 countries from North America and Europe. Hitting out at Germany and France, he said it was a “strategic mistake” on their part, reported news agency Reuters. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz office said the chancellor has condemned the Bucha killings and termed them “war crimes”.
PM Modi and US Prez Biden to hold virtual meet tomorrow
The Ukraine crisis, developments across the Indo-Pacific and measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation are expected to figure at a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on April 11. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar are set to meet their US counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken in Washington.
