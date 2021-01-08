e-paper
Home / World News / ‘Banana republic’: Shock, dismay for ex-presidents

‘Banana republic’: Shock, dismay for ex-presidents

George W Bush called out fellow Republicans for fuelling an “insurrection”, likening the situation to a “banana republic”.

world Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 04:10 IST
Agence France-Presse| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Washington
Democrat Jimmy Carter, said he was “troubled” by Wednesday’s scenes, which he called a “national tragedy”.
Democrat Jimmy Carter, said he was "troubled" by Wednesday's scenes, which he called a "national tragedy".(AFP)
         

Every living former US president on Wednesday denounced the violence of a mob that stormed the Capitol building in Washington, DC.

George W Bush called out fellow Republicans for fuelling an "insurrection", likening the situation to a "banana republic".

“I am appalled by the reckless behaviour of some political leaders since the election and by the lack of respect shown today for our institutions, our traditions and our law enforcement,” Bush’s statement said.

Barack Obama also blamed Republicans and Donald Trump, “who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election”, he said in a statement. Trump’s most recent predecessor called the incident “a moment of great dishonour and shame for our nation”.

“But we’d be kidding ourselves if we treated it as a total surprise,” Obama said, calling the events of the day “the consequences” of Trump and his supporters refusing to accept the results of last year’s election.

Bill Clinton denounced the riot as “unprecedented assault” on the US Capitol and the nation itself. “Today we faced an unprecedented assault on our Capitol, our Constitution, our country,” the Democratic former president said. “The match was lit by Donald Trump and his most ardent enablers, including many in Congress, to overturn the results of an election he lost.”

And the oldest member of the exclusive club, 96-year-old Democrat Jimmy Carter, said he was “troubled” by Wednesday’s scenes, which he called a “national tragedy”.

