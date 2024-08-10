Bangladesh Bank governor Talukder resigns as top officials face fury of protest

Bangladesh Bank governor Abdur Rouf Talukder has resigned amid mounting pressure on top officials following the ouster of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Abdur Rouf Talukder's resignation comes amid fresh spells of recent protests, including a storming of the central bank's headquarters. Abdur Rouf Talukder, governor of Bangladesh Bank.(Bloomberg)

Why Bangladesh Bank governor resigned?

Abdur Rouf Talukder submitted his resignation to Bangladesh's finance ministry on Friday, The Dhaka Tribune reported. His departure is part of a wave of resignations from government and semi-autonomous institutions after the fall of the Awami League-led government.

He citied personal reasons for resignation.

Abdur Rouf Talukder has not been seen at the office since Monday, after the ouster of Sheikh Hasina due to a mass uprising, the report said.

On August 7, four deputy governors also agreed to resign amid growing criticism of enabling financial mismanagement, leading to calls for their resignations.

Sheikh Hasina still in India

Sheikh Hasina fled to India by helicopter on Monday as protesters flooded the streets of Dhaka, marking a dramatic end to her 15-year rule.

The unrest leading up to Hasina's departure claimed over 450 lives, including dozens of police officers killed during clashes with demonstrators.

In the immediate aftermath of Hasina's fall, businesses and homes owned by Hindus, a minority group making up about eight percent of Bangladesh's population, were attacked, as they were seen by some as her supporters.

Hundreds of Bangladeshi Hindus have since gathered at India's border, seeking to cross over.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged "safety and protection of Hindus and all other minority communities".

The caretaker administration led by Muhammad Yunus has stated that restoring law and order is its "first priority."