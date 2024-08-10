 Tension prevails as 1,000 Bangladeshis gather at Bengal border, BSF foils infiltration bid | Video | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tension prevails as 1,000 Bangladeshis gather at Bengal border, BSF foils infiltration bid | Video

ByHT News Desk
Aug 10, 2024 08:15 AM IST

A large group of Bangladeshi nationals was prevented from entering India by the BSF at the Cooch Behar border in West Bengal.

The Guwahati Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted large-scale attempt to entre India from Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar District, West Bengal, on Friday.

BSF thwarts large-scale attempt by Bangladeshis to enter India from Coochbehar border.(BSF)
BSF thwarts large-scale attempt by Bangladeshis to enter India from Coochbehar border.(BSF)

Approximately 1,000 people, reportedly Bangladeshi nationals, mostly Hindus, approached the border seeking refuge in India, according to a BSF official release.

The BSF quickly responded by coordinating with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to ensure these people were taken back, preventing any escalation.

The group had assembled about 400 meters from the fence near a water body in Bangladesh’s Lalmonirhat district.

“The Bangladeshis had gathered at the border, but none were able to enter the country as the border was completely sealed. They were later taken back by the BGB into their own country,” a senior BSF official said.

Ikramul Haque, a local from Pathantuli in Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar, West Bengal said, “Around 9-9.30am, a few people from Bangladesh gathered at the border and tried to infiltrate into India.”

He added that many of them are still there. "The crowd has thinned out a little now, though. Their arrival in India all of a sudden is not possible. There is a protocol for it. There is a large presence of the BSF," Haque added.

"The quick and decisive actions of the BSF, in coordination with India's civil administration, were crucial in maintaining order and resolving the issue," BSF said.

Centre forms high-level committe to look into Bangladesh border issue

Centre on Friday formed a five-member committee to monitor the situation along the India-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The Border Management Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued an order stating that the committee will maintain communication with Bangladeshi authorities to ensure the safety of Indian citizens and minority communities in Bangladesh.

The committee will be led by Ravi Gandhi, additional director general of BSF, Eastern Command. Other members include the Inspector General (IG) of BSF Frontier HQ South Bengal, IG of BSF Frontier HQ Tripura, a Member (Planning and Development) of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI), and the Secretary of LPAI.

News / India News / Tension prevails as 1,000 Bangladeshis gather at Bengal border, BSF foils infiltration bid | Video
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 10, 2024
