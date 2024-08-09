 Centre sets up panel to monitor situation on India-Bangladesh border, announces Amit Shah | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Centre sets up panel to monitor situation on India-Bangladesh border, announces Amit Shah

ByHT News Desk
Aug 09, 2024 03:13 PM IST

The Narendra Modi government on Friday set up a panel to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh border, Union home minister Amit Shah said.

“In the wake of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Modi government has constituted a committee to monitor the current situation on the Indo-Bangladesh Border (IBB). The committee will maintain communication channels with their counterpart authorities in Bangladesh to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals, Hindus, and other minority communities living there,” Shah posted on X.

“The committee will be headed by the ADG, Border Security Force, Eastern Command,” the minister added.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 09, 2024
