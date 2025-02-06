Bangladesh lodges ‘strong protest’ with govt of India over ‘false’ comments of Sheikh Hasina

Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Bangladesh has lodged a “strong protest” with the government of India over what it said were “false and fabricated comments and statements continuously being made in different platforms including social media, by the former prime minister Sheikh Hasina”, who is in exile in India. Bangladesh earlier demanded for Sheikh Hasina’s extradition (AP/file)

In a Facebook post, Bangladesh's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the statements by Sheikh Hasina are “instigating instability in Bangladesh”.

Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Facebook post.(facebook.com/mofadhaka)

Through the protest note, handed over to the acting high commissioner of India in Dhaka, the ministry conveyed “deep concern, disappointment and serious reservation of the Government of Bangladesh, as such statements are hurting the sentiments of the people.”

“The Ministry also emphasised that such activities by her, are considered as a hostile act towards Bangladesh and are not conducive to the efforts at establishing a healthy relationship between the two countries,” the Facebook post read.

Bangladesh's request to India

The foreign affairs ministry of Bangladesh requested the Indian government to "immediately take appropriate measures, in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding, to stop her from making such false, fabricated and incendiary statements using social media and other communications while she is in India."

Earlier on Wednesday, a mob vandalised the residence of the country's founding leader, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, also the father of Sheikh Hasina, according to local media reports.

Visuals showed flames on one of the floors of the house. The protesters, reportedly demanding a ban on the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League, stormed the premises after breaking open the gate, causing widespread destruction, Dhaka Tribune reported, citing UNB.

Sheikh Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5 last year when she fled Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her Awami League's 16-year regime.