Bangladesh protests BSF killing of minor at India border

Dhaka: Bangladesh on Thursday protested against the killing of a minor girl on the border with India allegedly by the Border Security Force (BSF) on September 1. BSF personnel keep vigil amid high alert at the India-Bangladesh international Border, at Chatrahati in South Dinajpur. (ANI)

“The ministry of foreign affairs of Bangladesh today has lodged a formal protest with the government of India on the killing of a 13-year-old Bangladeshi girl, Shwarna Das, of Juri upazila of Moulvi Bazar district, who was shot and killed by Border Security Force (BSF) of India on 01 September 2024,” the ministry in a statement.

On Saturday night, Das and her mother allegedly tried to cross the border into India through an illegal route with the help of human traffickers. They intended to visit Das’ brother in India. When they reached the barbed wire fence near the border at around 9 pm, BSF personnel allegedly opened fire and killed Das, Bangladeshi officials said.

This is the first time that the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus has officially protested a border killing since it came to power on August 8.

There was no immediate word on the issue from the Indian side.

The foreign ministry’s statement said that a protest note sent to the Indian high commission in Dhaka condemned such “ruthless acts” and expressed deep concern over the incident.

The Bangladeshi said such “incidents of border killing are undesirable and unwarranted” and violate the provisions of the Joint Indo-Bangladesh Guidelines for Border Authorities of 1975. Bangladesh called on India to and conduct inquiries into all border killings, identify those responsible and bring them to justice.

Border killings have emerged as an irritant in Bangladesh-India ties. According to Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK), a human rights organisation, at least 31 Bangladeshis were killed along the border in 2023, with 28 of them being shot dead.