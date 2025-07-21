Bangladeshi Air Force jet crashes into school building in Dhaka, 1 killed

A Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into a school building in Dhaka on Monday, killing at least one person, according to the military and a fire official. The aircraft crashed on the campus of the Milestone School and College in Dhaka.(X)

The aircraft caught fire after crashing into the school. The rising smoke could be seen from quite a distance, AP reported. At least eight fire service units rushed to the spot to put out the blaze.

Children were present at the Milestone School and College at the time of the crash, AP reported.

According to the Bangladesh Army's public relations statement, the downed F-7 BGI aircraft belonged to the Air Force.

"The training aircraft crashed at the Milestone School and College in Diabari. Our team has recovered one body. The Air Force has rescued four people with injuries and taken them away," bdnews24 quoted Lima Khanam, duty officer at the Fire Service Central Control Room, as saying.

Fire official Lima Khan stated by phone that at least one person died and four others were injured, though she did not provide further details.

The identity of the deceased is yet to be confirmed, and more details are awaited.