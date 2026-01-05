Stabbed, robbed, then set on fire: Inside Bangladeshi Hindu man Khokon Chandra Das's murder

Shocking details have emerged as probe intensifies in the case of a Bangladeshi Hindu man who died days after being attacked in the country's Shariatpur town. Identified as 50-year-old Khokon Chandra Das, the businessman was set ablaze while on his way home from work from a pharmacy at Keurbhanga Bazar last week. Ranchi: Hindu Jagriti Manch members during a Mashal rally against the atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh(ANI)

New details have emerged in the case with the arrest of three suspects. Das was assaulted using locally-made weapons, robbed of his mobile phone and some cash and then set on fire, a Daily Star report said, citing a Rapid Action Battalion (Rab) official.

Petrol was poured on the Hindu man and he was set on fire after being stabbed many times, the publication further said.

How Hindu man tried to save himself

Khokon Chandra Das was attacked on New Year's eve, December 31, at around 9:30 pm, Bangladeshi outlet Prothom Alo earlier reported.

After the assault and being set on fire, Khokon Das reportedly tried to save his life by jumping into water. The man was rescued by locals and rushed for treatment.

The man's condition worsened while undergoing treatment at the National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka, and he died over the weekend.

3 arrests in Khokon's murder

With probe into Shariatpur killing intensifying, police have reportedly arrested three people from Kishoreganj's Bajitpur, identified as Sohag Khan, 27, Rabbi Molla, 21 and Palash Sardar, 25. According to Daily Star, all of them are residents of Damudya.

While the arrests are being seen as a breakthrough in the case, there is no confirmation on the motive behind Khokon Chandra Das's murder. The Bangladeshi publication quoted a Rab official as saying that the suspects were giving inconsistent statements in the case.

Khokon's death follows the killings of two other Hindu men, Dipu Chandra Das and Bajendra Biswas, in Bangladesh. Dipu's murder in Mymensingh over blasphemy allegations had sparked protests in several Indian cities, with Hindu groups demanding an end to atrocities against minorities in Bangladesh.