Khokon Das, Hindu man set on fire in Bangladesh on New Year's Eve, dies: Report

A Hindu man, Khokon Chandra Das, who was reportedly attacked and set on fire in Bangladesh on the New Year's eve, died on Saturday morning due to his injuries. On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, some miscreants allegedly attacked Khokon, poured petrol on him and set on fire, at around 9:30 pm, according to a report by Prothom Alo.(Picture for representation/ANI )

Khokon's death was confirmed by Dr Shaon Bin Rahman, professor at the National Burn Institute in Bangladesh, to news agency ANI.

“Khokon Das, who was injured in a fire attack in Damudya Upazila of Shariatpur, passed away at 7:20 this morning at the National Burn Institute in Bangladesh,” he told ANI.

Who was Khokon Das

Khokon Das, 50, who reportedly was a businessman and ran a pharmacy at Keurbhanga Bazar in Shariatpur, was receiving treatment for burn injuries at Dhaka's National Burn Institute, where he passed away.

Khokon's death comes days after the killings of Dipu Chandra Das and Bajendra Biswas in Bangladesh.

On Wednesday, December 31, 2025, some miscreants attacked Khokon, poured petrol on him and set on fire, at around 9:30 pm, according to a report by Bangladeshi media outlet Prothom Alo. However, he was rescued by locals and was initially taken to Shariatpur Sadar Hospital, from where, he was transferred to Dhaka Medical College after receiving initial treatment.

Later, he was taken to National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute in Dhaka. He he was receiving treatment there since late Thursday night, said Khokon' nephew Prashant Das. He added that Khokon's physical condition started deteriorating on early Saturday morning and he died while receiving treatment in the ICU.

“We are at Shahbagh police station to complete the legal process. After the legal process and autopsy, we will leave for the village with the body. He will be buried in his village house today,” Prothom Alo quoted Prashant as saying.

After the attack, Khokon had named two miscreants who allegedly attacked him - Sohag Khan (27) and Rabbi Molya (21). After initial probe, the police identified one more alleged attacker who was present at the time of the incident - Palash Sardar (25). All three of them have been named as accused in the case filed by Khokon's father Paresh Chandra Das at the police station on Thursday night.

The attack also agitated the traders of Keurbhanga Bazaar and people of Tilai village who demaned the arrest of the accused.

“We have received information that Khokon Chandra Das, a businessman from Keurbhanga Bazar, has died while undergoing treatment in Dhaka. We are in touch with Shahbagh Police Station in Dhaka. The body will be handed over to the family members after the autopsy there. And the police are trying to arrest the accused in the case filed in that incident,” Prothom Alo quoted Damudya Police Station Officer-in-Charge Mohammad Rabiul Haque as saying.