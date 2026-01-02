'You'll say hello': On Bangladesh question, Jaishankar's ‘good and bad neighbours’ comparison

Two days after visiting Bangladesh to attend the funeral of the country’s first female prime minister, Khaleda Zia, external affairs minister S Jaishankar spoke about India’s “good neighbours” and “bad neighbours” and how New Delhi’s approach to the neighbourhood is guided by “common sense”. External affairs minister S Jaishankar said that whenever there is a spirit of good neighbourliness, India chooses to invest, help and share (ANI/File Photo)

Jaishankar represented India at Zia’s funeral on Wednesday and also handed over a letter of condolence from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the former prime minister’s son and acting chairperson of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Tarique Rahman.

Jaishankar on ‘good neighbours' During an event at IIT Madras in Chennai, the external affairs minister replied to a question on India’s neighbourhood policy amid violence and protests in Bangladesh. He shared how India chooses to be with “good neighbours”.

He said, “If you have a neighbour who is good to you, or at least not harmful to you, your natural instinct is to be kind and to help that neighbour. If the neighbour has a problem, you would like to contribute in some way. If nothing else, you will say hello, try to build friendships and bonding, and that is what we do as a country.”

The EAM said that whenever there is a spirit of good neighbourliness, India chooses to invest, help and share. “With good neighbours, India invests, helps and shares, whether it was vaccines during COVID, fuel and food support during the Ukraine conflict, or the $4 billion assistance to Sri Lanka during its financial crisis,” Jaishankar said.