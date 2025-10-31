Barry G cause of death: How did Jamaican radio legend Barrington Gordon die? Details here

Barrington Gordon or Barry G, one of the greatest broadcasters of Jamaica, passed away on October 29, at the age of 70. He breathed his last at the Savanna-la-Mar Hospital in Westmoreland. The news of Barry G's death was confirmed by Michael Chambers, his friend of 50 years.(X/@JuniorRodigan)

Barry G cause of death

Chambers gave Barry G's cause of death as pneumonia, the publication further reported.

Pneumonia is an infection when the tiny air sacs in one's lungs become inflamed. It can cause symptoms like shortness of breath and cough, as per Healthline. One of the groups pneumonia can be serious for is adults. A study concluded almost a million adults, aged 65 or above, are hospitalized with pneumonia each year in the US.

It can be more severe in older adults because our immunity system gets weaker with age. Further, older adults are more likely to have chronic health conditions, such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) or heart disease, as per Healthline – all of which can increase risk of pneumonia.

In this age group, pneumonia is also associated with increased risk of hospitalization and mortality, as per Healthline. Symptoms can be atypical and can worsen quickly, so getting medical help promptly is vital, Healthline says.

Who was Barry G?

Barry G joined Jamaica Broadcasting Corporation (JBC) in the late 1970s, shortly after he'd graduated from Kingston College. He hosted the Boogie Down Show on Saturday nights, announcing his arrival on the scene.

Later, he would host the four-hour 2 To 6 Supermix, making him the number one DJ in Jamaica for most of the 1980s. He also gained popularity for his sound system clashes with David Rodigan, the British radio legend. Barry left JBC in 1987, joining rivals Radio Jamaica. He also had stints at Power 106, Hot, 102, and KLAS FM. He was also at Mello FM for 11 years, before leaving in 2021.

In 2010, Gordon was awarded the Order of Distinction – Jamaica's sixth-highest honor – for his contributions to broadcasting.

Reactions to Barry G's death

Several people expressed sadness at the news of Barry G's demise, remembering tuning in to listen to him on the radio.

“He was my only reason for tuning in to the JBC while in my Dad’s car on my way home from school in the 80s. RIP Barry G,” one person wrote on X.

Another added, “That unmistakable smooth, dark voice of the boogie man can never be forgotten. SIP Barry G.” Yet another commented, “The king of Jamaican radio. Rest well Barry G.”