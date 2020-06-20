e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 20, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Beijing tests food, parcel couriers for coronavirus as city checks widen

Beijing tests food, parcel couriers for coronavirus as city checks widen

Officials are now targeting the tens of thousands of delivery personnel who regularly traverse Beijing, where fleets of motorised pedicabs and scooters ridden by couriers delivering parcels and food are a common sight.

world Updated: Jun 20, 2020 14:46 IST
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Reuters
An elderly man wearing a face mask shops at the fruit section inside a supermarket following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Beijing, China on June 19, 2020.
An elderly man wearing a face mask shops at the fruit section inside a supermarket following a new outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Beijing, China on June 19, 2020. (Reuters Photo )
         

Officials in Beijing are carrying out nucleic acid tests on all food and parcel delivery personnel as they ramp up efforts to rein in an outbreak of the coronavirus in the Chinese capital, state-backed Beijing News reported on Saturday.

Officials have been expanding testing across the city of 20 million since a cluster of new infections linked to a food wholesale market erupted just over a week ago. The outbreak, the first in Beijing in months, has now surpassed previous peak numbers in early February.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

Testing for Covid-19 initially focused on residential areas near the sprawling Xinfadi market and on people who worked or shopped there.

Officials are now targeting the tens of thousands of delivery personnel who regularly traverse the city, where fleets of motorised pedicabs and scooters ridden by couriers delivering parcels and food are a common sight.

Workers at SF Express, China’s second biggest courier firm, arrived in batches at testing points in Beijing on Friday evening, Beijing News reported.

Also read: Experts speculate presence of super spreader as Beijing Covid-19 cases cross 200

Food delivery firm Meituan Dianping confirmed on Friday all its Beijing riders would be tested and those who had carried out deliveries in high-risk areas would be temporarily taken off duty, undergo nucleic acid tests and be quarantined at home for 14 days.

Customers will be able to view details on disinfection of the delivery package and their courier’s body temperature online, Meituan said on its Wechat acccount.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

Beijing News said that all couriers in the city would be tested by next week.

Officials have highlighted the risk of contamination through packaging in Beijing, which reported 22 new cases on Friday. The city has now recorded more than 200 locally transmitted infections since June 11.

Officials have been testing people working in catering, including restaurant staff, as well as imported food after the virus was found on chopping boards at Xinfadi used to handle salmon.

tags
top news
5 reasons why scrapping home isolation in Delhi may not be a good idea
5 reasons why scrapping home isolation in Delhi may not be a good idea
‘Mischievous’: PMO responds to barbs over Modi remarks on Ladakh face-off
‘Mischievous’: PMO responds to barbs over Modi remarks on Ladakh face-off
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Not just India’s Galwan, China has a long list of territorial disputes
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Pak-origin Canadian arrested, faces extradition for role in 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Not at war with China but fully prepared, says Air Force chief Bhadauria
Not at war with China but fully prepared, says Air Force chief Bhadauria
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
Chinese social media deletes Modi’s speech, India’s statement on border row
‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row
‘Why were they killed, on whose land?’ Cong rakes up India-China border row
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
Aur Batao: Parambrata Chatterjee and Paoli Dam on why they said yes to Bulbbul
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In