Biden administration to promote vaccination with businesses
The Biden administration announced a partnership Friday with national business groups to urge the private sector to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and encourage vaccinations.
The White House will partner with the US Chamber of Commerce; leaders of the Black, Latino and Asian business community; the Business Roundtable and the National Association of Manufacturers on the efforts, White House adviser Andy Slavitt announced in a briefing.
The campaign will urge businesses across the US to require masks and social distancing, to reduce barriers to vaccinations and to offer paid time off and bonuses for employees who get vaccinated, Slavitt said. The administration also will encourage businesses to advocate for the benefits of masks and vaccines.
Actions by major companies include Walgreens, PayPal, Lyft and Uber offering free or discounted rides to vaccination sites. Firms such as Ford and Gap are donating masks.
Best Buy and Dollar General will offer more than a half million workers paid time off or compensation for vaccination. Sports leagues and the live-events industry have offered more than 100 stadiums and venues available as vaccination sites. The government is making clear to corporations where the needs are but is not directing them, Slavitt said.
The National Football League is offering its stadiums for use as mass vaccination sites, Brian McCarthy, vice president of communications at the NFL said. Ten of the stadiums are active vaccination sites, including the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta and the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
The partnership will include the debut in coming weeks of a public education campaign to promote vaccination, a spokeswoman for the Business Roundtable said.
The National Association of Manufacturers announced a project to promote vaccination among 12 million workers in the manufacturing community, which has a higher rate of vaccine hesitancy than the general population.
“We’re resolute in our determination to finish this fight,” said Jay Timmons, president and chief executive officer of the association, in a statement.
The administration hopes to reach hundreds of thousands of businesses -- representing more than 100 million people -- to promote these efforts.
“Through these partner organizations, step-by-step resources to help businesses operate safely will be available,” Slavitt said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FDA advisory panel to review J&J Covid-19 vaccine with thumbs up expected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank of America gives paid time off for US staff to get Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration to promote vaccination with businesses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden team looking to stop Saudi arms deals that help it attack others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third US vaccine could raise question: Which Covid-19 shots are best?
- If cleared for emergency use, the J&J vaccine would offer a one-dose option that could help speed vaccinations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US justice department pledges to probe, as attacks on Asian Americans increase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal cabinet recommends President to call meeting of reinstated Lower House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Caribbean countries ask wealthy nations to share vaccine supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US conducts first military operation under Biden, hits Iran-backed groups in Syria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Half a million US chicks euthanised after storm hits Texas
- While it’s unclear how many chicken producers experienced losses, even small percentage changes in supply can move the market, and prices have already been gaining.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Biotech confirms deal with Brazil for 20 million doses of Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US judge in Google case disturbed that even ‘Incognito’ users are tracked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest shows need for laws in sync with stakeholders: UN rights chief
- The UN high commissioner for human rights was also critical of action taken by Indian authorities against journalists covering the protests and efforts to curb freedom of expression on social media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Spanish king pays 4.4 million euros to tax agency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US will hold Russia accountable over Crimea annexation, says Biden
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox