Biden administration to promote vaccination with businesses

The Biden administration announced a partnership Friday with national business groups to urge the private sector to reduce the spread of Covid-19 and encourage vaccinations.

The White House will partner with the US Chamber of Commerce; leaders of the Black, Latino and Asian business community; the Business Roundtable and the National Association of Manufacturers on the efforts, White House adviser Andy Slavitt announced in a briefing.

The campaign will urge businesses across the US to require masks and social distancing, to reduce barriers to vaccinations and to offer paid time off and bonuses for employees who get vaccinated, Slavitt said. The administration also will encourage businesses to advocate for the benefits of masks and vaccines.

Actions by major companies include Walgreens, PayPal, Lyft and Uber offering free or discounted rides to vaccination sites. Firms such as Ford and Gap are donating masks.

Best Buy and Dollar General will offer more than a half million workers paid time off or compensation for vaccination. Sports leagues and the live-events industry have offered more than 100 stadiums and venues available as vaccination sites. The government is making clear to corporations where the needs are but is not directing them, Slavitt said.

The National Football League is offering its stadiums for use as mass vaccination sites, Brian McCarthy, vice president of communications at the NFL said. Ten of the stadiums are active vaccination sites, including the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta and the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

The partnership will include the debut in coming weeks of a public education campaign to promote vaccination, a spokeswoman for the Business Roundtable said.

The National Association of Manufacturers announced a project to promote vaccination among 12 million workers in the manufacturing community, which has a higher rate of vaccine hesitancy than the general population.

“We’re resolute in our determination to finish this fight,” said Jay Timmons, president and chief executive officer of the association, in a statement.

The administration hopes to reach hundreds of thousands of businesses -- representing more than 100 million people -- to promote these efforts.

“Through these partner organizations, step-by-step resources to help businesses operate safely will be available,” Slavitt said.