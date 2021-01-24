Biden administration to review Taliban deal
The Biden administration said on Saturday that it will review the US-Taliban agreement signed last year to assess whether the Taliban is delivering on its commitments to cut ties with terror groups and reduce violence in Afghanistan.
The commitment, made by new US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan during a phone call to his Afghan counterpart Hamdullah Mohib, comes against the backdrop of concern in the region over a surge in violence and assassinations blamed on the Taliban.
Over the past few weeks, Afghan government officials, civil society activists and journalists have been targeted in bombings and attacks in Kabul and other cities across Afghanistan. On January 14, India had called for an immediate stop to the targeted attacks in Afghanistan and sought a comprehensive ceasefire to take forward efforts to usher in peace.
Sullivan “underscored that the US will support the peace process with a robust and regional diplomatic effort”, said a readout from the US national security council. He also “made clear the United States’ intention to review the February 2020 US-Taliban agreement”, the readout said.
