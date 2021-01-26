IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden bullish on Covid vaccines, says open to 1.5 million shots daily
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on strengthening American manufacturing with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. President Biden will sign an executive order today to boost federal agencies' purchases of U.S. products, fulfilling a campaign pledge to lay out a "Buy American" plan. Photographer: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on strengthening American manufacturing with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. President Biden will sign an executive order today to boost federal agencies' purchases of U.S. products, fulfilling a campaign pledge to lay out a "Buy American" plan. Photographer: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden bullish on Covid vaccines, says open to 1.5 million shots daily

  • Biden signaled his increasing bullishness on the pace of vaccinations after signing an executive order to boost government purchases from US manufacturers.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:30 AM IST

President Joe Biden on Monday appeared to boost his goal for coronavirus vaccinations in his first 100 days in office, suggesting that the nation could soon be vaccinating 1.5 million Americans on average per day.

Biden signaled his increasing bullishness on the pace of vaccinations after signing an executive order to boost government purchases from US manufacturers. It was among a flurry of moves by Biden during his first full week to show he's taking swift action to heal an ailing economy as talks with Congress over a $1.9 trillion stimulus package showed few signs of progress.

Biden reiterated that he believes the country is in a precarious spot and and that relief is urgently needed, even as he dismissed the possibility of embracing a scaled-down bill to secure passage faster. Among the features of the stimulus plan are a national vaccination program, aid to reopen schools, direct payments of $1,400 to individuals and financial relief for state and local governments.

“Time is of the essence," Biden said. “I am reluctant to cherry-pick and take out one or two items here."

Biden's new vaccination target comes after he and his aides faced criticism for the 100 million goal in his first 100 days in office. The US has exceeded a pace of 1 million doses per day over the last week.

“I think we may be able to get that to ... 1.5 million a day, rather than 1 million a day," Biden said, “but we have to meet that goal of a million a day.”

Biden added that he expects widespread availability of the vaccines for Americans by spring, with the US “well on our way to herd immunity” necessary to end the pandemic by summer. Even so, he warned the nation was going to be “in this for a while, and could see between "600,000 and 660,000 deaths before we begin to turn the corner in a major way.”

As of Sunday, the federal government had distributed 41.4 million vaccine doses to states and other jurisdictions. Of that, 21.8 million doses had been administered, or about 53%. About 3.2 million people had received their full two-dose vaccination, a little less than 1% of the population. That’s according to statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Already, more than 420,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus.

Biden's team held a call Sunday to outline the stimulus plan with at least a dozen senators, while the president also privately talked with lawmakers.

“There's an urgency to moving it forward, and he certainly believes there has to be progress in the next couple of weeks,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday. She warned that action needed to be taken before the U.S. reaches an “unemployment cliff” in March, when long-term unemployment benefits expire for millions of Americans.

But Republicans on Capitol Hill were not joining in the push for immediate action.

One key Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, said after Sunday's call that “it seems premature to be considering a package of this size and scope.” Collins described the additional funding for vaccinations as useful while cautioning that any economic aid should be more targeted.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said Monday that “any further action should be smart and targeted, not just an imprecise deluge of borrowed money that would direct huge sums toward those who don’t need it.”

Biden sought to downplay the rhetoric from GOP lawmakers, saying, “I have been doing legislative negotiations for a large part of my life. I know how the system works."

“This is just the process beginning," he added. "No one wants to give up on their position until there’s no other alternative.”

Monday’s order will likely take 45 days or longer to make its way through the federal bureaucracy, during which time wrangling with Congress could produce a new aid package. That would be a follow-up to the roughly $4 trillion previously approved to tackle the economic and medical fallout from the coronavirus.

The order was aimed at increasing factory jobs, which have slumped by 540,000 since the pandemic began last year.

“America can’t sit on the sidelines in the race for the future," Biden said before signing the order in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. “We’re ready, despite all we’re facing."

Biden’s order would modify the rules for the Buy American program, making it harder for contractors to qualify for a waiver and sell foreign-made goods to federal agencies. It also changes rules so that more of a manufactured good’s components must originate from US factories. America-made goods would also be protected by an increase in the government’s threshold and price preferences, the difference in price over which the government can buy a foreign product.

It's an order that channels Biden's own blue-collar persona and his promise to use the government's market power to support its industrial base, an initiative that former President Donald Trump also attempted with executive actions and import taxes.

“Thanks to past presidents granting a trade-pact waiver to Buy American, today billions in US tax dollars leak offshore every year because the goods and companies from 60 other countries are treated like they are American for government procurement purposes," said Lori Wallach, director of Public Citizen’s Global Trade Watch and a critic of past trade agreements.

While Trump also issued a series of executive actions and tariffs with the goal of boosting manufacturing, he didn't attempt to rewrite the guidance for what constitutes a US-made component or tighten the process for granting exemptions to buy foreign goods, a key difference from Biden’s agenda, Biden's administration said.

The order also has elements that apply to the separate Buy America program that applies to highways and bridges. It aims to open up government procurement contracts to new companies by scouting potential contractors. The order would create a public website for companies that received waivers to sell foreign goods to the government, so that US manufacturers can have more information and be in a more competitive position.

Past presidents have promised to revitalize manufacturing as a source of job growth and achieved mixed results. The government helped save the automotive sector after the 2008 financial crisis, but the number of factory jobs has been steadily shrinking over the course of four decades.

The number of US manufacturing jobs peaked in 1979 at 19.5 million and now totals 12.3 million, according to the Labor Department.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
Jill Biden's early moves seemed designed to signal that she intends to be more active than her predecessor, Melania Trump.
Jill Biden's early moves seemed designed to signal that she intends to be more active than her predecessor, Melania Trump.
world news

Jill Biden signals she'll be more active as first lady

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 05:17 AM IST
  • On Monday, Jill Biden took on the role of top surrogate for the president, encouraging unity and promising the administration would listen to all voices.
READ FULL STORY
Close
This Jan. 12, 2021, file photo shows a sign for the Department of Justice ahead of a news conference in Washington.(AP)
This Jan. 12, 2021, file photo shows a sign for the Department of Justice ahead of a news conference in Washington.(AP)
world news

US justice department probes if staff tried to alter election outcome

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:37 AM IST
The Times reported on Friday that Clark’s efforts included an attempt to remove then acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, who had deflected Trump’s attempts to use the Justice Department in a baseless attack on the election results.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures as he speaks ahead of a confidence vote at the upper house of parliament after former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi pulled his party out of government, in Rome. (REUTERS)
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte gestures as he speaks ahead of a confidence vote at the upper house of parliament after former Prime Minister Matteo Renzi pulled his party out of government, in Rome. (REUTERS)
world news

Italian PM Giuseppe Conte to resign on Tuesday to chart comeback

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:34 AM IST
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will resign on Tuesday morning to avoid a damaging defeat in the Senate and maneuver to return at the head of a new government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on strengthening American manufacturing with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. President Biden will sign an executive order today to boost federal agencies' purchases of U.S. products, fulfilling a campaign pledge to lay out a "Buy American" plan. Photographer: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on strengthening American manufacturing with U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, left, at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. President Biden will sign an executive order today to boost federal agencies' purchases of U.S. products, fulfilling a campaign pledge to lay out a "Buy American" plan. Photographer: Kevin Dietsch/UPI/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden bullish on Covid vaccines, says open to 1.5 million shots daily

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 04:30 AM IST
  • Biden signaled his increasing bullishness on the pace of vaccinations after signing an executive order to boost government purchases from US manufacturers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

'We will change Alphabet': Google workers announce global union alliance

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 10:41 PM IST
After years of protests over working conditions and business practices, 200 Google workers formed Alphabet Workers Union in early January.
READ FULL STORY
Close
White House said President Joe Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service.(AP)
White House said President Joe Biden believes that gender identity should not be a bar to military service.(AP)
world news

Joe Biden overturns Trump ban on transgender troops: White House

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:49 PM IST
Former Democratic President Barack Obama in 2016 allowed trans people to serve openly and receive medical care to transition genders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Senator Rob Portman speaks during a Senate Finance Committee executive session in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
Senator Rob Portman speaks during a Senate Finance Committee executive session in Washington, DC.(Bloomberg)
world news

Republican US senator Rob Portman of Ohio won't seek re-election

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:32 PM IST
Portman's announcement comes the same day the Senate is receiving the House impeachment article against former Republican President Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
According to the suit, Rudy Giuliani touted false claims about Dominion while marketing gold and silver coins on his YouTube show.
According to the suit, Rudy Giuliani touted false claims about Dominion while marketing gold and silver coins on his YouTube show.
world news

Dominion Voting Systems sues Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani for $1.3 billion

Bloomberg
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:12 PM IST
The suit against Giuliani comes after the bogus conspiracy helped inspire a deadly insurrection at the US Capitol on January 6.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The justices threw out Trump’s challenge to lower court rulings that had allowed lawsuits to go forward alleging that he violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause by accepting payments from foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel and patronize other businesses owned by the former president and his family.(Reuters/ File photo)
The justices threw out Trump’s challenge to lower court rulings that had allowed lawsuits to go forward alleging that he violated the Constitution’s emoluments clause by accepting payments from foreign and domestic officials who stay at the Trump International Hotel and patronize other businesses owned by the former president and his family.(Reuters/ File photo)
world news

Supreme Court ends Donald Trump's emoluments lawsuits

AP
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 09:00 PM IST
The high court also ordered the lower court rulings thrown out as well and directed appeals courts in New York and Richmond, Virginia, to dismiss the suits as moot now that Trump is no longer in office.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A handout satellite photo taken on November 1, 2020 and obtained from Planet Labs Inc on January 20, 2021, shows a newly constructed Chinese village in an area along the disputed India-China border. (AFP)
A handout satellite photo taken on November 1, 2020 and obtained from Planet Labs Inc on January 20, 2021, shows a newly constructed Chinese village in an area along the disputed India-China border. (AFP)
world news

No record of Sikkim clash in PLA patrol log: Chinese state media

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:57 PM IST
“This is fake news. Based on what I learned, there is no record of this clash in the patrol log of the Chinese side,” wrote Hu Xijin, the high-profile editor of the nationalist tabloid Global Times, on Twitter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A plane carrying two million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines against the coronavirus disease from India lands at Galeao Air Base in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on January 22. (Reuters file)
A plane carrying two million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines against the coronavirus disease from India lands at Galeao Air Base in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on January 22. (Reuters file)
world news

China plays down India’s vaccine diplomacy

By Sutirtho Patranobis I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:28 PM IST
It is up to each country to decide which Covid-19 vaccine it wishes to use, and there should not be vicious competition or confrontation, Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
France has sided with Greece in a dispute over boundaries in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean that has brought NATO members Greece and Turkey to the brink of war several times in recent decades. (Representative Image)(PTI file photo)
France has sided with Greece in a dispute over boundaries in the Aegean Sea and eastern Mediterranean that has brought NATO members Greece and Turkey to the brink of war several times in recent decades. (Representative Image)(PTI file photo)
world news

Greece, France to sign $2.8 billion fighter jet deal

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 08:10 PM IST
Florence Parly, the French defense minister, signed the agreement in Athens to deliver 12 used and six new aircraft built by Dassault Aviation over two years, starting in July.
READ FULL STORY
Close
NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens to a reporter's question.(REUTERS)
NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci listens to a reporter's question.(REUTERS)
world news

Dr Anthony Fauci reveals ‘disturbing’ incidents under Trump administration

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:55 PM IST
Fauci, who now serves as the chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden, frequently contradicted Trump over the latter’s statements related to virus response.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The pub first opened in 1566 and was moved to its present location on St Giles, a broad thoroughfare in the city centre, in 1613. It is owned by St John's College, one of 45 colleges and private halls that make up the University of Oxford.(REUTERS)
The pub first opened in 1566 and was moved to its present location on St Giles, a broad thoroughfare in the city centre, in 1613. It is owned by St John's College, one of 45 colleges and private halls that make up the University of Oxford.(REUTERS)
world news

Loved by students, scholars and writers for 450 years, Oxford pub shuts down

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:49 PM IST
The Lamb and Flag, once frequented by the likes of "Lord of the Rings" author J.R.R. Tolkien and his friend C.S. Lewis, who wrote "The Chronicles of Narnia", has suffered a disastrous loss of revenues since the start of the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government has been delaying the signing of a collective bargaining deal with health workers for 18 months and the workers have been on strike since December. (Representative Image)(AFP)
The government has been delaying the signing of a collective bargaining deal with health workers for 18 months and the workers have been on strike since December. (Representative Image)(AFP)
world news

Bosnia health workers protest for rights, wages amidst pandemic

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 07:30 PM IST
The union of health workers in the Herzegovina-Neretva region also set up a large tent in front of the regional government building and said they would camp there until the government has met their requests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP