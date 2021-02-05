IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden calls for expanded efforts to protect LGBTQ rights globally
LGBTQ activists and supporters block the street outside the U.S. Supreme Court as it hears arguments in a major LGBT rights case on whether a federal anti-discrimination law that prohibits workplace discrimination on the basis of sex covers gay and transgender employees in Washington, U.S. October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo(REUTERS)
LGBTQ activists and supporters block the street outside the U.S. Supreme Court as it hears arguments in a major LGBT rights case on whether a federal anti-discrimination law that prohibits workplace discrimination on the basis of sex covers gay and transgender employees in Washington, U.S. October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Biden calls for expanded efforts to protect LGBTQ rights globally

While a presidential memorandum is largely symbolic, Biden campaigned on a pledge to pass LGBTQ rights legislation known as the Equality Act in the first 100 days of his administration.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:57 AM IST

US President Joe Biden on Thursday issued a presidential memorandum aimed at expanding protection of the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer and intersex (LGBTQI) people worldwide, including potentially through the use of financial sanctions.

"All human beings should be treated with respect and dignity and should be able to live without fear no matter who they are or whom they love," said the memorandum, building on a 2011 directive issued when Biden was serving as vice president.

"The United States belongs at the forefront of this struggle - speaking out and standing strong for our most dearly held values," the memorandum said.

While a presidential memorandum is largely symbolic, Biden campaigned on a pledge to pass LGBTQ rights legislation known as the Equality Act in the first 100 days of his administration and to make LGBTQ rights a top priority.

The memo directs US agencies working abroad to work harder to combat the criminalisation by foreign governments of LGBTQ status or conduct, and directs the State Department to include anti-LGBTQ violence, discrimination and laws in its annual human rights report.

Also read| World food price index rises in January, at highest level since July 2014: FAO

It calls for increased efforts to ensure that LGBTQ asylum seekers have equal access to protection, expanded training for US federal personnel, and potential increased use of priority referrals to expedite resettlement of vulnerable people.

And it instructs agencies to consider appropriate responses, including the full range of diplomatic tools, and potentially financial sanctions and visa restrictions, when foreign governments restricted the rights of LGBTQ people.

Biden announced the push during a forceful speech at the State Department, vowing to rebuild US credibility worldwide.

"To further repair our moral leadership, I’m also issuing a presidential memo to agencies to reinvigorate our leadership on the LGBTQI issues and do it internationally," he said.

"We'll ensure diplomacy and foreign assistance are working to promote the rights of those individuals, included by combating criminalization and protecting LGBTQ refugees and asylum-seekers."

Biden's campaign pledge included protecting LGBTQ people from discrimination, ensuring fair treatment in the justice system and advancing LGBTQ rights globally.

Biden has already issued an executive order that extends existing federal nondiscrimination protections to LGBTQ people.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday said Biden “stands by” his pledge to sign the Equality Act in his first 100 days but noted that Congress would need to take action to pass a bill first.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden lgbtq lgbt rights
app
Close
Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan hold a poster depicting Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally against Myanmar's military, outside the foreign ministry in Tokyo on February 3, 2021. (REUTERS)
Protesters from Myanmar residing in Japan hold a poster depicting Aung San Suu Kyi during a rally against Myanmar's military, outside the foreign ministry in Tokyo on February 3, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

India played a key role in shaping UNSC’s position on Myanmar coup: Sources

By Yashwant Raj
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 11:04 AM IST
India left its distinctive stamp on the UNSC statement with key insertions, reflecting its known positions, drawing upon a long and strategic relationship with Myanmar, according to people familiar with the negotiations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Civilians carry a young victim at the scene of an explosion in the rebel-controlled northern countryside of Syria's Aleppo province.(AFP)
Civilians carry a young victim at the scene of an explosion in the rebel-controlled northern countryside of Syria's Aleppo province.(AFP)
world news

UN experts say Covid-19 upped extremist threats in conflicts

AP, United Nations
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • The panel of experts said in a report to the UN Security Council that the threat continued to rise in conflict zones in the last half of 2020 because “the pandemic inhibited forces of law and order more than terrorists” who were able to move and gather freely despite Covid-19 restrictions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Flinders Street Station after a quarantine hotel worker tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and new public health measures were announced in Melbourne, Australia, February 4, 2021.(REUTERS)
Flinders Street Station after a quarantine hotel worker tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and new public health measures were announced in Melbourne, Australia, February 4, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Australia to ease caps on returning citizens, Perth exits Covid-19 lockdown

Reuters, Sydney
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:24 AM IST
Western Australia's state capital Perth and southwest region, home to some two million people, will exit lockdown from 6 pm local time on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Military supporters carry a portrait of junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing as they celebrate the coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar February 4, 2021.(REUTERS)
Military supporters carry a portrait of junta leader General Min Aung Hlaing as they celebrate the coup in Naypyitaw, Myanmar February 4, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Myanmar junta arrests senior member of ousted ruling party

AP, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Win Htein, 79, is a longtime confidante of the ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi and had publicly called for civil disobedience in opposition to Monday’s coup.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suu Kyi, the daughter of an independence hero and a pro-democracy activist for more than three decades, remains the country's most popular politician (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)(AP)
Suu Kyi, the daughter of an independence hero and a pro-democracy activist for more than three decades, remains the country's most popular politician (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)(AP)
world news

Resistance to coup grows despite Myanmar's block of Facebook

AP, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:17 AM IST
  • Anti-coup graffiti appeared in the country's biggest city with “Don’t want dictatorship”’ scrawled on a wall on a busy street, and Yangon residents banged pots and pans and honked car horns in a noise protest for a third night. Facebook users said service disruptions began late Wednesday night.
READ FULL STORY
Close
LGBTQ activists and supporters block the street outside the U.S. Supreme Court as it hears arguments in a major LGBT rights case on whether a federal anti-discrimination law that prohibits workplace discrimination on the basis of sex covers gay and transgender employees in Washington, U.S. October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo(REUTERS)
LGBTQ activists and supporters block the street outside the U.S. Supreme Court as it hears arguments in a major LGBT rights case on whether a federal anti-discrimination law that prohibits workplace discrimination on the basis of sex covers gay and transgender employees in Washington, U.S. October 8, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Biden calls for expanded efforts to protect LGBTQ rights globally

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:57 AM IST
While a presidential memorandum is largely symbolic, Biden campaigned on a pledge to pass LGBTQ rights legislation known as the Equality Act in the first 100 days of his administration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
J&amp;J’s progress is being watched by experts as its vaccine has the potential to make mass vaccination campaigns much easier.(MINT_PRINT)
J&J’s progress is being watched by experts as its vaccine has the potential to make mass vaccination campaigns much easier.(MINT_PRINT)
world news

J&J files Covid-19 vaccine application with US FDA

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:56 AM IST
The drugmaker's application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) follows its Jan. 29 report in which it said the vaccine had a 66% rate of preventing infections in its large global trial.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US.(REUTERS)
The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County, Texas, US.(REUTERS)
world news

Oil prices hike highest in a year on US growth optimism, crude supply restraint

Reuters, Melbourne
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:53 AM IST
"When demand drives commodity prices, it has a more bullish impact and leaves a more lasting reflection on price action," Innes said in a note.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The official statement of the Iran Revolutionary Guards said the soldiers have been transferred back to Iran.(Reuters file photo)
The official statement of the Iran Revolutionary Guards said the soldiers have been transferred back to Iran.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Iran carries out surgical strike inside Pakistan's territory: Report

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:32 AM IST
"A successful operation was carried out last Tuesday night to rescue two kidnapped border guards who were taken as hostages by Jaish ul-Adl organization two and a half years ago," the IRGC was quoted as saying in an official statement on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan.(AFP photo)
world news

PDM announces march against 'puppet' Pak government on March 26

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:50 AM IST
The march against PM Imran Khan's govt will take place in Islamabad. The Opposition alliance has held several rallies since last October.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angela Merkel (File Photo/REUTERS)
Angela Merkel (File Photo/REUTERS)
world news

'I do wake up at night': Germany's Merkel 'kept awake' by coronavirus decisions

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:41 AM IST
Chancellor Angela Merkel has come under pressure in the last few weeks over a slow vaccination rollout in Germany.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A special team of doctors from SSKM Hospital conducts the rapid antibody test to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata in this file photo.(ANI Photo)
A special team of doctors from SSKM Hospital conducts the rapid antibody test to check the spread of coronavirus pandemic in Kolkata in this file photo.(ANI Photo)
world news

LIVE: India's Covid-19 tally tops 10.8 million, active cases slump below 152,000

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:24 AM IST
India’s Covid-19 caseload is the second-highest in the world, behind that of the United States, and ahead of Brazil’s. The United Kingdom is at fourth, followed by Russia.
READ FULL STORY
Joe Biden after taking oath as US President on January 20, 2021 (REUTERS)(REUTERS)
Joe Biden after taking oath as US President on January 20, 2021 (REUTERS)(REUTERS)
world news

In Biden's first diplomatic address, 'message' for Russia and China

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:32 AM IST
Joe Biden on Thursday visited the State Department as President for the first time and delivered his address there.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Myanmar protesters residing in Japan hold photos of Aung San Suu Kyi as they rally against the coup (REUTERS).
Myanmar protesters residing in Japan hold photos of Aung San Suu Kyi as they rally against the coup (REUTERS).
world news

Myanmar coup: UNSC calls for release of Aung San Suu Kyi, politicians

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:01 AM IST
The 15-member Council expressed 'deep concern' over the coup and restrictions on civil society, journalists and media workers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Trump has been charged with ‘incitement of insurrection’ on January 6 for having publicly egged his supporters on to storm the Congress building.
Trump has been charged with ‘incitement of insurrection’ on January 6 for having publicly egged his supporters on to storm the Congress building.
world news

Trump rejects call to testify at his impeachment trial

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 05:55 AM IST
In a letter, the former President's lawyers called the request by the US Senate a 'public relations stunt.'
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP