Biden 'did not discuss' change to US tariffs during Xi call: Official
- "It would be wrong to believe that somehow a decision on any next steps was somehow waiting for this conversation."
President Joe Biden raised US complaints over Chinese trade practices during a call Thursday with his counterpart Xi Jinping but he did not discuss removing wide-ranging tariffs, a US official said.
"On the question of tariffs, President Biden explained to President Xi... core concerns with China's unfair practices which harm American workers and harm American families, but he did not discuss any potential steps he might take," the official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
"It would be wrong to believe that somehow a decision on any next steps was somehow waiting for this conversation."
-
Manisha Ropeta is Pakistan's first Hindu woman senior cop
Manisha Ropeta is making heads turn not only because she is among the few female officers in authoritative positions in Sindh Police but also for the fact that the 26-year-old is the first woman from the minority Hindu community in Pakistan to become a Deputy Superintendent of Police. In Pakistan's male dominated society and culture, it is difficult for women to join professions considered as “manly” such as the police force.
-
Biden, Xi agree to hold face-to-face summit as tensions over Taiwan intensify
President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping agreed to schedule their first in-person summit during a sometimes tense phone call Thursday where Xi warned the United States not to "play with fire" in Taiwan. Although this was their fifth phone or video call since Biden took office a year and a half ago, the summit would be their first in-person meeting as leaders. No detail was given on the timing or location.
-
Xi warns Biden against ‘playing with fire’ in Taiwan
President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held "candid" phone talks on Thursday, with Xi warning the US leader not to "play with fire" on Taiwan, according to Chinese state media. The virtual summit lasting over two hours took place as Beijing and Washington increasingly risk open conflict over the self-ruling island, which China considers part of its territory. "I hope the US side fully understand that," Xi told Biden.
-
Amid US-China tension, Joe Biden, Xi Jinping talk over 2 hours | Top points
US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Thursday spoke for more than two hours as they chart the future of their complicated relationship at a time of simmering economic and geopolitical tensions. Here are top updates on Biden-Xi talks The call began at 8:33 am EDT and ended at 10:50 am EDT, according to the White House.
-
War: 5 dead, 25 hurt in Russian missile strike on central Ukrainian city
At least five persons were killed and 25 wounded in the central Ukrainian city of Kropyvnytskyi on Thursday as Russian forces launched a missile strike on a flight school. Governor of the Kirovohrad region, Andriy Raikovych, said two missiles had struck hangars at the National Aviation University Flight Academy around 12.20pm (0920 GMT). The Interfax-Ukraine news agency quoted Raikovich as saying there were 12 servicemen among the wounded. (According to inputs from agencies)
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics