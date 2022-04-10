Biden expected to release rule on ghost guns in days
- Completion of the rule comes as the White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the US.
The Biden administration will come out with its long-awaited ghost gun rule — aimed at reining in privately made firearms without serial numbers that are increasingly cropping up at crime scenes — as soon as Monday, three people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press.
Completion of the rule comes as the White House and the Justice Department have been under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths and violent crime in the US.
The White House has also been weighing naming Steve Dettelbach, a former US attorney from Ohio, to run the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, or ATF, the people said.
Biden had to withdraw the nomination of his first nominee, gun-control advocate David Chipman, after the nomination stalled for months because of opposition from Republicans and some Democrats in the Senate.
For nearly a year, the rule has been making its way through the federal regulation process.
Gun safety groups and Democrats in Congress have been pushing for the Justice Department to finish the rule for months. It will probably be met with heavy resistance from gun groups and draw litigation in the coming weeks.
The exact timing of the announcement hasn't been set, the people said. They could not discuss the matter publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.
The White House declined to comment.
On Sunday, the Senate's top Democrat, Sen. Chuck Schumer, of New York, implored the administration to move faster.
“It's high time for a ghost gun exorcism before the proliferation peaks, and before more people get hurt — or worse,” Schumer said in a statement.
“My message is a simple one: No more waiting on these proposed federal rules." Ghost guns are "too easy to build, too hard to trace and too dangerous to ignore.”
Justice Department statistics show that nearly 24,000 ghost guns were recovered by law enforcement at crime scenes and reported to the government from 2016 to 2020. It is hard to say how many are circulating on the streets, in part because in many cases police departments don't contact the government about the guns because they can't be traced.
The rule is expected to change the current definition of a firearm under federal law to include unfinished parts, like the frame of a handgun or the receiver of a long gun.
In its proposed rule released last May, the ATF said it was also seeking to require manufacturers and dealers who sell ghost gun parts to be licensed by the federal government and require federally licensed firearms dealers to add a serial number to any unserialised guns they plan to sell.
The rule would also require firearms dealers to run background checks before they sell ghost gun kits that contain parts needed to assemble a firearm.
For years, federal officials have been sounding the alarm about an increasing black market for homemade, military-style semi-automatic rifles and handguns. As well as turning up more frequently at crime scenes, ghost guns have been increasingly encountered when federal agents buy guns in undercover operations from gang members and other criminals.
Some states, like California, have enacted laws in recent years to require serial numbers to be stamped on ghost guns.
The critical component in building an untraceable gun is what is known as the lower receiver, a part typically made of metal or polymer.
An unfinished receiver — sometimes referred to as an “80-percent receiver” — can be legally bought online with no serial numbers or other markings on it, no license required.
Police across the country have been reporting spikes in ghost guns being recovered by officers. The New York Police Department, for example, said officers found 131 unserialized firearms since January.
A gunman who killed his wife and four others in Northern California in 2017 had been prohibited from owning firearms, but he built his own to skirt the court order before his rampage. And in 2019, a teenager used a homemade handgun to fatally shoot two classmates and wound three others at a school in suburban Los Angeles.
-
US to supply Ukraine with 'the weapons it needs' against Russia
The United States is committed to providing Ukraine with “the weapons it needs” to defend itself against Russia, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday as Ukraine seeks more military aid from the West. Moscow has rejected accusations of war crimes by Ukraine and Western countries. The United States has sent $1.7 billion in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its invasion on Feb. 24, the White House said last week.
-
Sri Lanka's economic crisis may lead to more deaths than Covid-19, warn doctors
Sri Lanka's worst economic crisis could lead to far more deaths than the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors warned on Sunday as they are nearly out of life-saving medicines. The Sri Lanka Medical Association said all hospitals in the country no longer had access to imported medical tools and vital drugs, according to news agency AFP. "If supplies are not restored within days, the casualties will be far worse than from the pandemic," it said.
-
‘War wouldn’t have happened': Ukraine on 'strategic mistake' by Germany, France
Ukraine foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba on Sunday said the war between Kyiv and Moscow would not have happened had his country been allowed to join NATO - a security alliance of 30 countries from North America and Europe. Hitting out at Germany and France, he said it was a “strategic mistake” on their part, reported news agency Reuters. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz office said the chancellor has condemned the Bucha killings and termed them “war crimes”.
-
PM Modi and US Prez Biden to hold virtual meet tomorrow
The Ukraine crisis, developments across the Indo-Pacific and measures to strengthen bilateral cooperation are expected to figure at a virtual meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden on April 11. Defence minister Rajnath Singh and external affairs minister S Jaishankar are set to meet their US counterparts Lloyd Austin and Antony Blinken in Washington.
-
Shehbaz Sharif, set to be Pak's next PM, pays tribute to Nawaz Sharif, others
Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) chief Shehbaz Sharif, all set to succeed Imran Khan as the country's next Prime Minister, on Sunday paid tribute to his elder brother, Nawaz Sharif, and a host of other party leaders. He tweeted, “I also cannot forget Salman Rafique, Kamran Michael, Miftah Ismael & Qamarul Islam whose steadfastness and sacrifices in the face of the brutal Niazi-NAB nexus have been legendary.”
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics