Biden expresses 'concerns' over human rights, Xinjiang in meeting with Xi

President Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday that he has "concerns" over human rights abuses and also warned against "unliteral" moves to change the status of Taiwan, the White House said.

"President Biden raised concerns about the PRC's (Chinese communist party) practices in Xinjiang, Tibet, and Hong Kong, as well as human rights more broadly," the White House said in a readout after the virtual Biden-Xi summit.

"On Taiwan, President Biden underscored that the United States... strongly opposes unilateral efforts to change the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait."