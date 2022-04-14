Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Biden or Harris to visit Ukraine? US likely to send ‘top-level' official: Reports

However, it is more likely that secretary of state Antony Blinken or defence secretary Lloyd Austin will be sent, the reports also noted.
Published on Apr 14, 2022 08:06 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The United States is considering sending a ‘top-level' official to Ukraine to meet the war-torn nation's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, reports have emerged, also stating that US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are among the candidates under consideration to visit the east European nation.

However, the reports also noted that it is more likely that secretary of state Antony Blinken or Lloyd Austin, the defence secretary, will be tasked with visiting Ukraine, which, on February 24, was invaded by its neighbour Russia; the conflict is yet to come to an end.

 

These reports come at a time when several European heads of state and government heads have visited Ukrainian capital Kyiv to meet President Zelensky. Last Friday, European Commission president Ursula von der Loyen visited the city, while a day later, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the visitor. However, while the former made a scheduled trip, the latter arrived on an impromptu one.

Biden, meanwhile, made a four-day emergency visit to Europe late last month to discuss the crisis with the NATO and the European Union. The Democrat also went to Poland, which has taken in thousands of refugess from its neighbour, Ukraine.

