EU chiefs to visit Kyiv this week; sanctions against Russian oil, coal possible
- EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said that it is ready to send a team of investigators to Ukraine to document war crimes and gather evidence for the same.
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will head to Ukrainian capital Kyiv this week with vice president Josep Borrell Fontelles. The announcement was made on Twitter by Leyen's chief spokesperson Eric Mamer. The EU leaders' visit will come at a time Russia has been accused of committing war crimes in the town of Bucha, where at least 20 bodies in civilian clothes were found.
Moscow has categorically denied these allegations, calling 'propaganda' drummed up by the Ukrainian special forces to skew public opinion against Moscow's actions.
Leyen and Fontelles' visit will be the first by Western officials since the leaders of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic travelled to the war-torn city last month.
Taking to Twitter on Monday, Leyen said the European Union (EU) stood ready to send a team of investigators to Ukraine to document war crimes and gather evidence for the same. "The EU is ready to send joint investigation teams to document war crimes in coordination with the Ukrainian prosecutor general," she wrote.
The EU is also considering further sanctions - targeting the coal and oil sectors - against Russia.
Nothing has been confirmed as yet but earlier today AFP quoted EU executive vice president Valdis Dombrovskis, as saying discussions were underway on 'what can be done' in these two sectors.
"As far as the European Commission is concerned, it's definitely an option," he added.
For the EU to adopt fresh sanctions against Russia, unanimity across the 27 member states is mandatory. Germany, Italy, and Austria - countries heavily dependent on Russian energy - have so far staved off requests. On Monday, Austrian finance minister Magnus Brunner said targeting coal was an option but he said the decision had to be taken 'carefully and calmly'.
The development comes a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Bucha.
Besides the bodies of over two dozen civilians, hundreds of mass graves were found in the town situated northwest of Kyiv. Calling the incidents 'war crimes' and 'genocide', the president said it had now become more difficult for Ukraine to carry out negotiations with Russia as Kyiv became aware of the scale of crimes committed by retreating troops of Moscow.
Zelenskyy will address the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) later today, a first since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
