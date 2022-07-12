Biden says immigration is a shared hemispheric challenge for Mexico, US
US President Joe Biden said that dealing with immigration was a shared hemispheric challenge for both the United States and Mexico as Mexico's leader visited the White House on Tuesday.
Biden, who also said he had good relations with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, added that his administration was creating legal pathways for migrants.
-
Western Europe wilts under fresh heatwave
Firefighters battled wildfires in Spain and Portugal Tuesday as Western Europe faced its second heatwave in less than a month which threatened glaciers in the Alps and worsened drought conditions. "We do expect it to worsen," World Meteorological Organization spokeswoman Clare Nullis told a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday. Heatwaves have become more frequent due to climate change, scientists say. As global temperatures rise over time, heatwaves are expected to become more intense.
-
Covid pandemic is 'nowhere near over': WHO
Fresh waves of Covid-19 cases show that the pandemic is "nowhere near over", the World Health Organization's chief warned Tuesday. "New waves of the virus demonstrate again that Covid-19 is nowhere near over," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference, adding: "As the virus pushes at us, we must push back."
-
Thailand on verge of using voluntary chemical castration for sex offenders
Thailand is close to introducing chemical castration as a means of tackling sex crime after lawmakers approved a bill that will give some offenders the right to choose the procedure in return for a reduced prison sentence. It still requires another house vote, then royal endorsement. Of 16,413 convicted sex offenders released from Thai prisons between 2013 and 2020, there were 4,848 who re-offended, according to corrections department figures.
-
US drone strike kills Islamic State Syria chief: Pentagon
The leader of the Islamic State militant group in Syria was killed Tuesday in a US drone strike, the Pentagon said. Maher al-Agal was killed while riding a motorcycle near Jindayris in Syria, and one of his top aides was seriously injured, Pentagon Central Command spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Dave Eastburn told AFP.
-
UK issues extreme heat warning as temperatures soar
Britain on Monday issued an extreme heat warning, with temperatures predicted to hit more than 30 degrees Celsius (86 Fahrenheit) across large parts of England and Wales. Temperatures were still several degrees cooler than the heatwave in parts of Spain and Portugal, where the mercury was set to soar past 40C. But Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Rebekah Sherwin said the UK highs would continue into early next week.
