Home / World News / 'Outraged and deeply pained': Biden over Memphis fatal police beating video

'Outraged and deeply pained': Biden over Memphis fatal police beating video

world news
Published on Jan 28, 2023 06:33 AM IST

A footage showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis was released on Friday.

US President Joe Biden (AFP)
US President Joe Biden (AFP)
AFP | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

US President Joe Biden declared himself "outraged and deeply pained" Friday by newly released footage showing the fatal police beating of Tyre Nichols, a 29-year-old Black man from Memphis.

"The footage that was released this evening will leave people justifiably outraged," Biden said in a statement, urging protesters to remain peaceful.

"Those who seek justice should not resort to violence or destruction," Biden said.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden tennessee
joe biden tennessee
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, January 28, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out