Biden speaks to leaders of Israel, Egypt & Qatar in wake of Hamas hostage deal

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leaders of Qatar and Egypt on Wednesday in the aftermath of a deal to secure the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas, the White House said. US President Joe Biden (AP)

Biden is vacationing with his family on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket for Thanksgiving.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The White House said summaries of the calls would be released later. Biden also spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.