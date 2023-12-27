close_game
Biden speaks to leaders of Israel, Egypt & Qatar in wake of Hamas hostage deal

Biden speaks to leaders of Israel, Egypt & Qatar in wake of Hamas hostage deal

Dec 27, 2023

The White House said summaries of the calls would be released later.

U.S. President Joe Biden spoke to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the leaders of Qatar and Egypt on Wednesday in the aftermath of a deal to secure the release of dozens of hostages held by Hamas, the White House said.

Biden is vacationing with his family on the Massachusetts island of Nantucket for Thanksgiving.

The White House said summaries of the calls would be released later. Biden also spoke to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

