IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden team in talks with utilities, car companies about emissions
US President Joe Biden inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
world news

Biden team in talks with utilities, car companies about emissions

The United States is the world's second-biggest greenhouse gas emitter behind China, with the power and transport sectors making up more than half of the emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:42 PM IST

US President Joe Biden's administration has started discussions with the utility and automobile sectors about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, White House domestic climate change adviser Gina McCarthy told Reuters.

The talks are part of a broad effort by the Biden administration that McCarthy will spearhead to engage every federal agency to decarbonize the US power sector by 2035 and the whole economy by 2050.

The United States is the world's second-biggest greenhouse gas emitter behind China, with the power and transport sectors making up more than half of the emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

McCarthy's first major task will be to come up with a 2030 emission reduction target under the Paris climate agreement before Biden convenes world leaders for a climate summit on April 22.

"We're already having conversations with the utility world and we're having conversations with the car companies," McCarthy said in an interview.

"The car companies understand now that the future for them is electric vehicles ... so we're going to be sort of working to make sure that we move forward with some kind of an agreement on that and a strategy to get us out of the gate fast."

The White House has met some major automakers - including General Motors Co - as it prepares to begin talks with the industry about revising vehicle emission standards through 2026 or beyond. GM said last week it aimed to sell only electric cars by 2035.

She met virtually with the board of the Edison Electric Institute, the main utility lobby, which discussed its "support for recent energy-related executive orders," a spokesman for the group told Reuters.

McCarthy will chair a task force composed of the heads of all Cabinet agencies to see what measures can be taken through regulation, budget appropriation and legislation to combat climate change, she said.

Input from that task force will help McCarthy come up with a feasible emission reduction target the United States can achieve by 2030 that her international policy counterpart, John Kerry, Biden's special envoy on climate change, can submit to the United Nations.

Biden brought the United States back into the international agreement after his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew.

Oil and gas companies will also face new proposed limits on methane emissions later this year, she said, after Trump withdrew previous rules late last year.

The main US oil lobby group, the American Petroleum Institute, long resisted mandatory methane regulations but lifted its opposition in January.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden
app
Close
NATO allies are determined to uphold existing arms control and non-proliferation agreements and support further negotiations on these issues, the statement said. (Source: NATO website (https://www.nato.int/))
NATO allies are determined to uphold existing arms control and non-proliferation agreements and support further negotiations on these issues, the statement said. (Source: NATO website (https://www.nato.int/))
world news

NATO welcomes extension of 'New START' by Russia, US

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 09:03 PM IST
The agreement on the extension of the New START entered into force on February 3. Russia and the United States exchanged relevant notes, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pallbearers holds aloft a white casket during the funeral ceremony for a 10-year-old girl who died while participating in a so-called “blackout” challenge while using TikTok social network.(AP)
Pallbearers holds aloft a white casket during the funeral ceremony for a 10-year-old girl who died while participating in a so-called “blackout” challenge while using TikTok social network.(AP)
world news

TikTok agrees to block users in Italy who say they are under 13 after girl dies

Reuters, Milan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:57 PM IST
Prosecutors in Palermo are investigating that case, which has led to increased scrutiny of children's use of social media platforms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sweden imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over the variant.(Reuters)
Sweden imposed travel restrictions earlier this month on passengers from Britain amid concerns over the variant.(Reuters)
world news

Sweden to require negative Covid-19 test for arrivals from abroad

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:11 PM IST
The government said there would be exceptions to the rule, including cross-border commuters and foreign citizens resident in Sweden, for whom different rules would apply.
READ FULL STORY
Close
On February 1, the military detained the country's president, U Win Myint, and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other senior figures from the ruling party in response to alleged poll fraud by the Union Election Commission.(Reuters)
On February 1, the military detained the country's president, U Win Myint, and State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, along with other senior figures from the ruling party in response to alleged poll fraud by the Union Election Commission.(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar citizens calls for boycott of military-linked products and services

ANI, Naypyitaw
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:10 PM IST
  • The Myanmar population is pushing for the "Stop Buying Junta Business" campaign, as a sign of support for democracy against dictatorship of the military, also known as the Tatmadaw, and declaration of a one-year state of emergency, Myanmar Times reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker receives a dose of Sinopharm's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, donated by China, at a vaccination centre in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Reuters)
A health worker receives a dose of Sinopharm's coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine, donated by China, at a vaccination centre in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Reuters)
world news

Pakistan kickstarts countrywide Covid-19 vaccination drive

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:05 PM IST
As per the schedule, frontline health workers are being vaccinated first, followed by the elderly citizens and then the rest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died on Jan. 7 from injuries he sustained while protecting the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack on the building.(Reuters)
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden pay their respects to late Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who died on Jan. 7 from injuries he sustained while protecting the US Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack on the building.(Reuters)
world news

Biden, Harris visit Capitol, pay respects to officer killed in riot

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:55 PM IST
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced last week said that Sicknick, 42, would lie in honor in the Capitol’s rotunda. Two Capitol Police officers who were killed in 1998 when a gunman entered the building and opened fire were given similar recognition.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A general view of the Chinese-managed terminal of the Colombo port is seen from the Galle Face promenade in Colombo on February 2, 2021. - Sri Lanka's government said on February 2 it was pulling out of an agreement with Japan and India to develop a deep-sea container terminal that was viewed as an attempt to counter Beijing's growing influence in the region. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)(AFP)
A general view of the Chinese-managed terminal of the Colombo port is seen from the Galle Face promenade in Colombo on February 2, 2021. - Sri Lanka's government said on February 2 it was pulling out of an agreement with Japan and India to develop a deep-sea container terminal that was viewed as an attempt to counter Beijing's growing influence in the region. (Photo by ISHARA S. KODIKARA / AFP)(AFP)
world news

‘Regrettable’: Japan on Sri Lanka not sticking to trilateral deal for port

By Rezaul H Laskar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:46 PM IST
  • The Sri Lankan government gave in to pressure from labour unions, which opposed a joint venture with Indian and Japanese investors having a 49% stake in the ECT, and the cabinet decided on Monday to run the facility as a fully owned operation of the Sri Lanka Port Authority (SLPA).
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
US President Joe Biden inside the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US. (Reuters)
world news

Biden team in talks with utilities, car companies about emissions

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 07:42 PM IST
The United States is the world's second-biggest greenhouse gas emitter behind China, with the power and transport sectors making up more than half of the emissions, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets troops as they set up a vaccination centre in the Castlemilk district of Glasgow, Scotland, Britain on January 28, 2021. (REUTERS)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets troops as they set up a vaccination centre in the Castlemilk district of Glasgow, Scotland, Britain on January 28, 2021. (REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: When lawmakers turned lawbreakers

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 03, 2021 08:06 PM IST
From appalling to hilarious, here’s a rogue sheet of top politicians and prominent officials around the world who were caught breaching pandemic-related travel restrictions
READ FULL STORY
Close
The intra-Afghan peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban had resumed earlier this month but no progress till now has been made.(Reuters | Representational image)
The intra-Afghan peace talks between the Afghanistan government and the Taliban had resumed earlier this month but no progress till now has been made.(Reuters | Representational image)
world news

Taliban on diplomatic blitz after Afghan peace talks stall

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:46 PM IST
The flurry of activity — including Taliban visits to Iran and Moscow, and a planned trip to Turkey — comes as the Afghan government’s negotiating team warned this week that if the Taliban fail to resume the talks, the government could recall its team from Doha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The choice of name for the jab is highly symbolic. A tribute to the world's first satellite, launched by the Soviet Union in 1957, Sputnik V recalls a scientific feat for Russia and a historic setback for its rival the United States.(Reuters)
The choice of name for the jab is highly symbolic. A tribute to the world's first satellite, launched by the Soviet Union in 1957, Sputnik V recalls a scientific feat for Russia and a historic setback for its rival the United States.(Reuters)
world news

Covid vaccine Sputnik V turns out to be a scientific and political win for Putin

AFP, Moscow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:39 PM IST
  • For the Kremlin, the homemade vaccine -- first vilified by the West -- demonstrates Russia's excellence, with Putin having called Sputnik V "the best vaccine in the world".
READ FULL STORY
Close
Western countries have urged Moscow to immediately free Alexei Navalny..(Reuters)
Western countries have urged Moscow to immediately free Alexei Navalny..(Reuters)
world news

More sanctions on Russia over Navalny cannot be ruled out: Germany

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday's verdict against Navalny was "far from any rule of law standards".
READ FULL STORY
Close
EU governments are under fire over a slow start to vaccinations in the bloc.(Pixabay)
EU governments are under fire over a slow start to vaccinations in the bloc.(Pixabay)
world news

Covid-19 vaccination delay could cost EU economy 90 billion euros: Study

Reuters, Berlin
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:37 PM IST
To reach a goal of 70% immunity in adults by the summer, the EU would need a sixfold increase in the rate of vaccination.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suu Kyi’s party has called for non-violent resistance to the military takeover,(Reuters)
Suu Kyi’s party has called for non-violent resistance to the military takeover,(Reuters)
world news

Myanmar's Suu Kyi charged with possessing illegal radios

AP, Yangon
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:07 PM IST
  • The charges against Suu Kyi appear to carry a maximum sentence of two years in prison. The charge sheets indicate the unregistered walkie-talkies were for use by Suu Kyi’s bodyguards.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Protestors rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Protestors rally in support of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia January 31, 2021. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Kremlin says police response to Alexei Navalny protests 'justified'

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:06 PM IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that calls by Navalny's allies for Russians to take to the streets following his jailing on Tuesday were a provocation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP