Biden urges 'less intrusive action' at Gaza hospital
AFP |
Nov 14, 2023 01:28 AM IST
US President Joe Biden urged Israel on Monday to protect Gaza's main hospital as heavy fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas raged around the complex.
“It's my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive action relative to the hospital,” Biden told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he had expressed concerns to Israel on the issue. “The hospital must be protected.”
