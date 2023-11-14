close_game
Biden urges 'less intrusive action' at Gaza hospital

Biden urges 'less intrusive action' at Gaza hospital

Nov 14, 2023

US President Joe Biden urged Israel on Monday to protect Gaza's main hospital as heavy fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas raged around the complex.

US President Joe Biden urged Israel on Monday to protect Gaza's main hospital as heavy fighting between Israeli forces and Hamas raged around the complex.

“It's my hope and expectation that there will be less intrusive action relative to the hospital,” Biden told reporters in the Oval Office when asked if he had expressed concerns to Israel on the issue. “The hospital must be protected.”

