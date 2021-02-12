IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Biden wants to quadruple refugee admissions set by Trump
President Joe Biden is said to have wanted to raise the cap immediately but not set the target as high as 125,000 people.(Bloomberg)
President Joe Biden is said to have wanted to raise the cap immediately but not set the target as high as 125,000 people.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden wants to quadruple refugee admissions set by Trump

Trump set the ceiling in October when the 2021 budget year started, and it runs until September 30.
READ FULL STORY
AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:15 AM IST

The Biden administration wants to raise refugee admissions to 62,500 for the current budget year, overriding former President Donald Trump’s record-low limit of 15,000, a U.S. official and others said Thursday.

The official and others with knowledge of the plans spoke on condition on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Trump set the ceiling in October when the 2021 budget year started, and it runs until September 30. President Joe Biden's proposal of 62,500 would replace that, and the president has already announced plans to raise admissions to twice that amount in 2022.

President Joe Biden is said to have wanted to raise the cap immediately but not set the target as high as 125,000 people because that would be unrealistic to reach with the coronavirus pandemic and the work needed to rebuild the refugee program that had been largely dismantled by the Trump administration.

Biden by law must submit his proposal to Congress and consult with lawmakers before making a presidential determination. The U.S. State Department confirmed that it sent the president's report to Congress, starting that process.

“We are working with Congress to arrange these consultations and are eager to engage the appropriate members," the department said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Biden announced plans to up admissions in 2022 to 125,000, which would surpass the ceiling of 110,00 set by President Barack Obama before he left office and be more than eight times the amount set by Trump before he left office.

Biden, through executive order, also called for rescinding Trump-era rules that resulted in excessive vetting of applicants, expanding capacity for adjudicating applications for refugee applications, and other steps.

It will take time to rebuild the pipeline. More than one-third of U.S. resettlement offices were forced to close over the past four years with the drop in refugee arrivals and hundreds of workers were let go.

Refugee admissions are determined by the president each year, and federal funding for resettlement agencies is based on the number of people they resettle in a given year.

Still, advocates have applauded Biden's plans, saying it sends a signal to the world that he intends to restore the United States' humanitarian leadership.

Trump targeted the refugee program under his anti-immigration policies, dropping admissions yearly until they reached a record low of 15,000. Historically, the average has been 95,000 under both Republican and Democratic administrations.

The Trump administration defended the cuts as protecting American jobs during the pandemic and said it sought to have refugees settle closer to their home countries while working on solving the crises that caused them to flee.

Biden, who co-sponsored legislation creating the refugee program in 1980, has said reopening the doors to refugees is “how we will restore the soul of our nation.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
refugees joe biden
app
Close
President Joe Biden is said to have wanted to raise the cap immediately but not set the target as high as 125,000 people.(Bloomberg)
President Joe Biden is said to have wanted to raise the cap immediately but not set the target as high as 125,000 people.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden wants to quadruple refugee admissions set by Trump

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:15 AM IST
Trump set the ceiling in October when the 2021 budget year started, and it runs until September 30.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Biden administration has been touting the latest order from Pfizer and Moderna.(Bloomberg)
The Biden administration has been touting the latest order from Pfizer and Moderna.(Bloomberg)
world news

Biden hails deal for 200 million Covid vaccine doses, faster shipments

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:10 AM IST
The delivery timeline, if met, would give the US enough doses for 300 million people by the end of July.
READ FULL STORY
Close
First responders cleanup after a massive pileup on I-35W Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, near downtown Fort Worth, Texas.(AP)
First responders cleanup after a massive pileup on I-35W Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, near downtown Fort Worth, Texas.(AP)
world news

6 killed in 130-vehicle pileup on icy Texas interstate

AP, Dallas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:07 AM IST
At least 65 people sought care at hospitals, with 36 of them taken by ambulance from the crash site.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the first days of the vaccination campaign in the US, a handful of reports of anaphylaxis raised concerns about how common the reaction might be.(AP)
In the first days of the vaccination campaign in the US, a handful of reports of anaphylaxis raised concerns about how common the reaction might be.(AP)
world news

CDC says severe reactions to Covid-19 vaccines are rare

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 05:04 AM IST
The latest data from the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System adds to a growing body of evidence on the safety of the shots.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden.(REUTERS)
US President Joe Biden.(REUTERS)
world news

Biden says Trump 'did not do his job' on Covid vaccine program, urges patience

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:45 AM IST
"We're not going to have everything fixed for a while, but we're going to fix it," Biden said in remarks at the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda, Maryland.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wear masks while walking past Wheeler Hall on the University of California campus in Berkeley, Calif. (AP)
People wear masks while walking past Wheeler Hall on the University of California campus in Berkeley, Calif. (AP)
world news

California now has more Covid-19 deaths than New York

Agencies, Sacramento
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 03:58 AM IST
  • The World Health Organization (WHO) warned on Thursday that a decline in overall virus cases conceals the increasing numbers of outbreaks and community spread involving new variants, with a strain first identified in South Africa late last year now seen in 19 countries.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin.(U.S. Senate TV via REUTERS)
US House lead impeachment manager Rep. Jamie Raskin.(U.S. Senate TV via REUTERS)
world news

Democrats wrap impeachment case, urging Trump be convicted

AFP
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 04:45 AM IST
After two days of presentations, including hours of graphic video from the pro-Trump riot that swept the Capitol January 6, Democratic impeachment managers called on senators to vote for conviction.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden.(AP file photo)
US President Joe Biden.(AP file photo)
world news

President Joe Biden thinks impeachment video may have swayed 'some minds'

AP, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:51 AM IST
Biden told reporters in the Oval Office that while he did not view any of the Senate trial live, he had seen the morning news. “I think the Senate has a very important job to complete,” the president said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Facebook has been helping police identify people who posted photos of themselves from the scene, according to Bickert.(REUTERS)
Facebook has been helping police identify people who posted photos of themselves from the scene, according to Bickert.(REUTERS)
world news

Facebook touts fighting abuse during US Capitol attack

AFP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:49 AM IST
Facebook, which has been criticized for allowing some users to orchestrate violence that played out on January 6, also said it fed information to law enforcement agencies during the insurrection.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hooded demonstrators display placards accusing China for supporting Myanmar's military during a protest against the recent coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, (AP)
Hooded demonstrators display placards accusing China for supporting Myanmar's military during a protest against the recent coup outside the Chinese Embassy in Yangon, Myanmar, (AP)
world news

US slaps sanctions on Myanmar in response to military coup

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:44 AM IST
The US Treasury Department said it targeted eight people, including the defense minister, three companies in the jade and gems sector, and updated sanctions on the top two military officials, accusing them of playing a leading role in overthrowing Myanmar's democratically-elected government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Temperatures, meanwhile, are forecast to be 30 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit (17 to 22 Celsius) below normal through the central US as frigid air spills down from the Arctic.(Kathy Willens / AP)
Temperatures, meanwhile, are forecast to be 30 to 40 degrees Fahrenheit (17 to 22 Celsius) below normal through the central US as frigid air spills down from the Arctic.(Kathy Willens / AP)
world news

Snowstorms aim for US east while fierce cold grips Texas

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:35 AM IST
A system will sweep out of the Ohio Valley Friday, bringing freezing rain and ice across the central Appalachian Mountains and likely passing south of Washington.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US Army National Guard stand their posts as they guard the perimeter of the Capitol, (AP)
US Army National Guard stand their posts as they guard the perimeter of the Capitol, (AP)
world news

Capitol rioters acted on Trump's 'orders,' Democrats say in impeachment trial

AP, Washington
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 02:29 AM IST
Rioters in videos, some posted to social media by themselves, talked about how they were doing it all for Trump. “We were invited here,” said one. "Trump sent us,” said another. “He’ll be happy. We’re fighting for Trump.” Five people died.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French nun Sister Andre.(AP)
French nun Sister Andre.(AP)
world news

Europe's oldest person celebrates 117th birthday after beating Covid-19

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:37 PM IST
Sister Andre, who lived through the Spanish flu more than a century ago, said the day had brought her immense joy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(File Photo / AP)
Violent rioters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington.(File Photo / AP)
world news

Democrats seek to show Trump was indifferent to Capitol assault

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:34 PM IST
President Joe Biden, who has avoided comment on the impeachment proceedings, said in brief comments to reporters Thursday that “some minds may have been changed” by the vivid case presented by House impeachment managers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Members of the National Guard walk past the US Capitol building in Washington, DC on February 11. (Bloomberg)
Members of the National Guard walk past the US Capitol building in Washington, DC on February 11. (Bloomberg)
world news

Chilling video clips of Capitol siege aired at Trump impeachment trial

By Yashwant Raj I Edited by Vinod Janardhanan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:13 PM IST
On day two of Trump’s trial, the House managers made their case meticulously showing how the former president had incited his supporters in the weeks leading up to the insurrection, urged them to march to the Capitol, riled them up against Pence and then refused to stop them.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP