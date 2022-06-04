Biden wishes Elon Musk 'lots of luck' on Moon after his grim outlook on economy
- Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his employees he has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of salaried staff at the electric carmaker, reported Reuters.
There seems to have been no love lost between US President Joe Biden and billionaire Elon Musk as the former wished the SpaceX founder "lots of luck" on the Moon for his pessimism about the American economy down on Earth. A Reuters report citing an email from Elon Musk to Tesla employees said that the company's chief executive has a “super bad feeling” about the economy and needs to cut about 10% of salaried staff at the electric carmaker.
Musk said Tesla will be reducing salaried headcount by 10%, as it has become "overstaffed in many areas," reported Reuters.
"Note, this does not apply to anyone actually building cars, battery packs or installing solar," Musk wrote, according to Reuters.
When asked for a reaction to Musk's reported comment, Biden pointed to growth among Tesla rivals.
"Let me tell you, while Elon Musk is talking about that, Ford is increasing their investment overwhelmingly," Biden said.
"The former Chrysler corporation, Stellantis, they are also making similar investments in electric vehicles," he said.
"So, you know, lots of luck on his trip to the Moon," Biden said of Musk, whose SpaceX has been picked by Nasa to build the lander for a Moon trip.
Musk, who has been critical of Democrats lately, recently said that he will now vote for Republicans, accusing them of shifting extreme left on political ideology.
"In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican, (sic)" he tweeted.
The world's richest man had also shared his opinion on Biden's election to the White House.
“Biden’s mistake is that he thinks he was elected to transform the country, but actually everyone just wanted less drama."
-
This country wants to be called 'Türkiye'. Find out why
Earlier this year, the government also released a promotional video as part of its attempts to change its name in English. The video shows tourists from across the world saying “Hello Türkiye” at famous destinations.
-
Nepal plane crash: Aviation rules tightened after tragic deaths of 22
Air traffic control lost contact with the twin-prop plane shortly after it took off from Pokhara and headed for Jomsom, a popular Himalayan trekking destination. The wreckage was found a day later, with all 16 Nepalis, four Indians and two Germans who were on board killed.
-
Four killed, 14 injured as quakes hit southwest China
A shallow 6.1-magnitude quake hit a sparsely populated area in Sichuan province about 100 kilometres (60 miles) west of provincial capital Chengdu, broadcaster CCTV said. It was followed three minutes later by a second quake of magnitude 4.5 in a nearby county where the deaths and injuries occurred, according to CCTV. Footage obtained by the broadcaster showed dozens of schoolchildren screaming and ducking under desks as their building started to shake, before dashing out of the classroom with arms over their heads.
-
One killed, six injured after twin quakes hit China's Sichuan province
Citing the China Earthquake Networks Center, state news agency Xinhua reported that the epicentre was at a depth of 17 kilometres. The US Geological Survey said that the quake registered a magnitude of 5.9 and was more shallow, occurring at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles).
-
Israel laser shield - to protect from missiles - costs just $2 per interception
"This is a game-changer, not just because we are striking at the enemy military, but also because we are bankrupting it," Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said during a visit to Iron Beam system's state-owned manufacturer, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems. He has predicted the system to enter service by early 2023.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics