US President Joe Biden on Thursday gave his maiden foreign policy speech at the State Department. The President, through the speech, declared the return of America and his approach to "repairing the damage" that has been done in the last four years under the Trump administration.

Biden in his speech had said "America is Back" and "diplomacy is back at the centre of our foreign policy" adding that "we will repair our alliances and engage with the world once again".

Here are the key highlights of Biden's power-packed first foreign policy speech

> Unlike his predecessor, Biden for Russia said, "I made it clear to President [Vladimir] Putin, in a manner very different from my predecessor, that the days of the United States rolling over in the face of Russia's aggressive actions… are over." He talked about engaging with Moscow in the areas of mutual interest like prevention of nuclear wars. Biden also called on Russia for the unconditional and immediate release of the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

> Biden also shared his concerns for Myanmar and asked the Myanmar military to relinquish the power that it has seized and release the arrested activists.

> The US President talked about keeping troops in Germany as opposed to Trump's suggestion to pull out. The President also said that the administration will be increasing the number of refugees taken in by the country to 125,000 per year. This number was reduced to 15,000 under the Trump administration.

> Biden in his speech said to push back on China's aggressive approach and attack on human rights, intellectual property and global governance. He said, "But we are ready to work with Beijing when it's in America's interest to do so."

> Noting that the country has lost the "moral authority" in the maiden speech the president talked about regaining the leadership position by reengaging with the world.

Also Read | US Senate passes budget plan to advance Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid aid package

> Re-engagement with the World Health Organization to tackle Covid-19 and future pandemics including rejoining the Paris Climate deal to lead in the face of the existential threat of climate change.

> Increasing diplomacy to end the war in Yemen. He also announced the special envoy to push diplomatic innovations to end the humanitarian crisis in Yemen as well as to ensure that the UN's aid is reaching the worst-hit country.

> The speech also included the LGBTQ community. Biden pressed on diplomatic assistance to ensure the protection of the community globally. "We'll ensure diplomacy and foreign assistance are working to promote the rights of those individuals, included by combating criminalization and protecting LGBTQ refugees and asylum-seekers," he said.

In the speech, the US President asserted his different approach to Trump's 'America First' as he said, "There's no longer a bright line between foreign and domestic policy." "Every action we take in our conduct abroad, we must take with American working families in mind," he said.