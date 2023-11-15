Biden-Xi meeting will be productive, precursor to more dialogue: White House

U.S. President Joe Biden is expecting a productive meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday and advisers for both leaders will keep lines of communication open after the summit talks, the White House said. US President Joe Biden (R) and China's President Xi Jinping (L) shake hands.(AFP)

Spokesperson John Kirby, speaking to reporters ahead of the Biden-Xi meeting in San Francisco, said: “We're all expecting that this will be a productive discussion today, and hopefully, a precursor to much more communication and dialogue between our two teams going forward.”