Big Republican donors say goodbye to DeSantis, set their sights on Glenn Youngkin for 2024 presidential run. Here's why

As Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's presidential campaign hits rough waters, prominent GOP figures are looking towards another rising star in the party: Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin. Youngkin's approval rating recently soared to an all-time high, with a staggering 57% of Virginia voters expressing approval of his job performance. In contrast, DeSantis's popularity has taken a hit, losing four points among Florida Republicans and two points among all voters in the state since the start of the year.

Amid Youngkin's record-breaking fundraising success and growing favorability, speculation about a potential 2024 presidential run has intensified, leaving some party leaders hopeful for his candidacy. For now, Youngkin remains focused on Virginia's upcoming legislative elections in November, stating that his immediate priority lies within his current role as governor.

Wealthy ex-DeSantis donor throws support behind Youngkin

Billionaire businessman Thomas Peterffy, once a major supporter of DeSantis's campaign, has redirected his financial backing and vocal endorsement towards Youngkin. Peterffy has called Youngkin "an ideal candidate" for the GOP and expressed optimism about his potential entrance into the 2024 race. He believes Youngkin's candidacy would generate tremendous enthusiasm.

Peterffy cited concerns with DeSantis's stances on abortion and book banning as reasons for halting his contributions back in April. He also voiced doubt about the electability of other Republican candidates, including former President Donald Trump, whom he deems too extreme.

Media mogul shifts allegiance from DeSantis to Youngkin

Rupert Murdoch, the media magnate behind Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post, is reportedly rooting for a Youngkin run. While previously supportive of DeSantis as the 2024 nominee, Murdoch's relationship with the Florida governor appears to have soured. His media outlets have been increasingly critical of DeSantis lately.

Trump's team seized the opportunity to celebrate Murdoch's apparent change of heart, claiming that the media mogul has now distanced himself from DeSantis, referring to the Florida governor as "his golden boy, no longer."

Youngkin garners support from Trump's Cabinet

Former Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, a key figure in Trump's Cabinet, will host a gathering of top donors and party leaders at his Hamptons mansion, providing an opportunity for them to hear Youngkin speak about his plans for the Virginia legislature. While not explicitly a fundraiser, the event offers Youngkin the chance to boost his national profile and potentially gain support from influential party figures.

As Youngkin's star rises, all eyes are on whether he will make the leap into the 2024 presidential race. With a groundswell of support from big donors and influential figures, his potential candidacy is becoming increasingly tantalizing for the GOP.