IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Big Tech’s critics work to strike back in White House
US President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
US President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
world news

Big Tech’s critics work to strike back in White House

Many lawmakers in recent years have called for laws and regulations to rein in dominant tech companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet’s Google, Amazon and Apple.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:46 AM IST

Congressional Democrats in the United States have begun discussions with the White House on ways to crack down on Big Tech including making social media companies accountable for the spread of disinformation on matters such as the US Capitol riot and addressing the abuse of market power to harm corporate rivals.

The conversations, described by a lawmaker and congressional aides, have included the contentious topic of what to do with a measure called Section 230, part of a 1996 law called the Communications Decency Act, that shields social media platforms from lawsuits over much of the content posted by users.

President Joe Biden as a candidate last year called for revoking Section 230, and his Republican predecessor Donald Trump unsuccessfully pressed Congress to repeal it.

Many lawmakers in recent years have called for laws and regulations to rein in dominant tech companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet’s Google, Amazon and Apple. Democratic lawmakers also have expressed alarm over social media’s role in the lead-up to a pro-Trump mob’s January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The conversations between lawmakers and Biden aides represent the first sign that the White House has begun actively getting involved in considering how to take on Big Tech.

Democratic Representative Tom Malinowski, a member of the House committee on homeland security, said he has begun conversations with the White House on how to hold large social media platforms accountable for amplifying radicalising content that triggers violence.

Malinowski said he discussed legislation he sponsored last year that would hold these companies legally liable if they promote content, using algorithms designed to increase readership, that leads to violence. “This is a priority for me, and we have had preliminary conversations with the White House on a path forward,” Malinowski said.

The legislation would amend but not revoke Section 230.

Several congressional aides, speaking on condition of anonymity, said members of Biden’s team are listening to concerns by lawmakers on Big Tech, and participating in conversations about potential future action. The White House declined comment on these discussions.

Democratic Representative David Cicilline, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust subcommittee, has raised with the White House the topic of more stringent antitrust enforcement against Big Tech, a source familiar with the matter said. A Cicilline spokesman declined comment.

Based on Cicilline’s previous public comments, that could mean he actively pursues legislation based on recommendations from his subcommittee’s 400-page October report into the state of competition in the digital economy. Some antitrust experts said this also could mean broadening the US Justice Department’s October lawsuit that accused Google of misusing its market power to crush rivals.

Addressing Section 230

Aides to Democratic Senator Ron Wyden, a co-author of Section 230, have spoken to the White House about reforming the provision, a Wyden aide said. Those talks, the aide added, were aimed at a “deliberate approach to reforming the law” rather than repealing it. “We have conveyed Senator Wyden’s view that it would be tremendously harmful to repeal or change 230 without great care,” the aide said.

Republican lawmakers including Trump ally Senator Josh Hawley have pushed for repealing Sec 230. Biden aides have previously said he is open to debate on how to reform Sec 230.

Dumping it was so important to Trump that he vetoed $740 billion defence legislation in December because lawmakers had not heeded his demand for language repealing Section 230.

Trump was angered after Twitter, in cracking down on election misinformation, labelled some of his posts as containing disputed or misleading content. Twitter in January banned Trump’s account.

Wyden’s aides have circulated material among Senate Democrats to build consensus on changing not dumping Sec 230.

Scott Wallsten, president of the Washington-based Technology Policy Institute think tank, said the conversations can inform Biden’s thinking on issues related to tech and at the very least get White House advisers thinking about what needs to be done. “I think they are trying to develop a more well-thought-out position,” Wallsten said of White House officials. “A lot of this will take time - nothing in terms of policy positions will be immediate.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joe biden
Close
More than 4 million barrels a day of output is now offline, according to traders and executives, amid an unprecedented cold snap that’s frozen well operations and led to widespread power cuts. However, a spate of refinery outages has curbed demand for crude in the US.(Bloomberg)
More than 4 million barrels a day of output is now offline, according to traders and executives, amid an unprecedented cold snap that’s frozen well operations and led to widespread power cuts. However, a spate of refinery outages has curbed demand for crude in the US.(Bloomberg)
world news

Oil extends gain with US crisis slamming nation’s crude output

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 06:12 AM IST
The supply shock is aiding an already frothy global oil market and is starting to impact global energy flows.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said that the brokerage halted trades to meet demands from its clearinghouse.(REUTERS)
Robinhood Chief Executive Officer Vlad Tenev said that the brokerage halted trades to meet demands from its clearinghouse.(REUTERS)
world news

Robinhood, Citadel reject conspiracies they halted ‘meme’ trades

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:54 AM IST
The virtual hearing will offer lawmakers their first chance to grill executives involved in the recent stock-market frenzy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.(Bloomberg)
U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021.(Bloomberg)
world news

Southeast Asia's support for US over China increased under Biden admin: Report

ANI, Singapore
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:52 AM IST
"China as a choice dropped from 46.4 per cent in 2020 to 38.5 per cent in 2021, even despite intensive Covid-19 diplomacy seen in the region," the survey stated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Thousands of Atlantic green sea turtles and Kemp's ridley sea turtles suffering from cold stun are laid out to recover Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Texas.(AP)
Thousands of Atlantic green sea turtles and Kemp's ridley sea turtles suffering from cold stun are laid out to recover Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 in Texas.(AP)
world news

Thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles being rescued in Texas

PTI, South Padre Island
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:51 AM IST
“Every 15 minutes or less there's another truck or SUV that pulls up," Ed Caum, executive director of the South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Bureau, told The Associated Press on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a coronavirus pandemic media briefing at Downing Street, London, Britain February 15, 2021.(REUTERS)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a coronavirus pandemic media briefing at Downing Street, London, Britain February 15, 2021.(REUTERS)
world news

Covid-19: About 2.6 million UK workers expect to be fired soon

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:50 AM IST
The central bank is forecasting unemployment will rise from 5% currently to 7.8% by the third quarter, leaving the total number of jobless at 2.7 million.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
US President Joe Biden walks to the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC.(AFP)
world news

Big Tech’s critics work to strike back in White House

Reuters, Washington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:46 AM IST
Many lawmakers in recent years have called for laws and regulations to rein in dominant tech companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Alphabet’s Google, Amazon and Apple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Iran says the United States must first lift Trump's sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal(REUTERS)
Iran says the United States must first lift Trump's sanctions while Washington says Tehran must first return to compliance with the deal(REUTERS)
world news

Iran's Khamenei demands 'action' from Biden to revive nuclear deal

Reuters, Dubai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:43 AM IST
Iran has set a deadline of next week for Biden to begin reversing sanctions imposed by his predecessor Donald Trump.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The News Corporation logo is displayed on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York, US.(Reuters)
The News Corporation logo is displayed on the side of a building in midtown Manhattan in New York, US.(Reuters)
world news

News Corp strikes global deal with Google after years of feuding over payments

Agencies, New York
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:33 AM IST
The companies will develop a subscription platform, share advertising revenue through Google’s ad technology services, build out audio journalism and develop video journalism by YouTube.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers called on the European Union to set region-wide standards for ensuring vulnerable mental health patients are prioritised for vaccines.(Bloomberg File Photo)
Researchers called on the European Union to set region-wide standards for ensuring vulnerable mental health patients are prioritised for vaccines.(Bloomberg File Photo)
world news

Mentally ill 'ignored' in most European Covid vaccine plans: Experts

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:28 AM IST
Out of 20 European countries surveyed for a study, only the Netherlands, Britain, Germany and Denmark were found to recognise severe mental illness.
READ FULL STORY
Close
An essential element of the climate potential of electric vehicles is that they’re able to switch to lower-carbon fuels over the course of their lifetimes.(Mint file photo)
An essential element of the climate potential of electric vehicles is that they’re able to switch to lower-carbon fuels over the course of their lifetimes.(Mint file photo)
world news

Elon Musk should come clean: Tesla’s emissions are rising

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:22 AM IST
The more cars Tesla sells in China and India, the more the intensity of its emissions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The agency has already warned that the highly contagious mutant strain that emerged in the UK could become dominant among Americans.(Bloomberg)
The agency has already warned that the highly contagious mutant strain that emerged in the UK could become dominant among Americans.(Bloomberg)
world news

CDC gearing up to track 3 Covid-19 variants in US, says chief

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:18 AM IST
The variants, which emerged initially in the UK, South Africa and Brazil, have all now been seen in the US.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Recent incidents took place in a stretch of dorm hallway that mostly houses Black and Hispanic women.(AP)
Recent incidents took place in a stretch of dorm hallway that mostly houses Black and Hispanic women.(AP)
world news

Harassment cases revive worries of racism at Boston College

AP, Boston
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:13 AM IST
The incidents, which took place three days apart, have revived longstanding concerns about racism on a campus where most students are white.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this image made from UNTV video, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a UN Security Council high-level meeting on Covid-19 recovery focusing on vaccinations.(AP)
In this image made from UNTV video, United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres speaks during a UN Security Council high-level meeting on Covid-19 recovery focusing on vaccinations.(AP)
world news

UN chief Guterres urges global plan to reverse unfair vaccine access

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:03 AM IST
Guterres called for an urgent Global Vaccination Plan to bring together those with the power to ensure equitable vaccine distribution -- scientists, vaccine producers and those who can fund the effort.
READ FULL STORY
Close
US authorities have said the breach, disclosed in December, appeared to be the work of Russian hackers.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
US authorities have said the breach, disclosed in December, appeared to be the work of Russian hackers.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
world news

US still unraveling 'sophisticated' hack of 9 government agencies

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:21 AM IST
A task force is investigating the extent of the damage from the breach, assessing potential responses and trying to confirm the identity of whoever was behind it — a process Neuberger warned will take more time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters.(Reuters)
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks to reporters.(Reuters)
world news

New York lawmaker says Cuomo threatened him; governor says he’s liar

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:19 AM IST
Lawmaker Kim said Cuomo called him last Thursday, yelled at him for 10 minutes and threatened to “destroy” him, the New York Times and CNN reported.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP