Bill Gates' office asked female applicants for sexually explicit questions on porn and dancing for dollars: Report

In a bombshell revelation, The Wall Street Journal has reported that Bill Gates' private family office, Gates Ventures, allegedly asked female job applicants sexually explicit questioning during their interview process. FILE PHOTO: Microsoft founder Bill Gates waits in the basement of the Rayburn House Office Building on Capitol Hill in Washington., U.S., March 29, 2023. REUTERS/Julia Nikhinson/File Photo(REUTERS)

According to the WSJ investigation, some female candidates claimed they were asked highly inappropriate questions, such as details about their past sexual experiences, possession of intimate photos on their phones, preferences in pornography, and even whether they had sexually transmitted diseases. Shockingly, other female applicants alleged they were even questioned about engaging in exotic dancing or having extramarital affairs.

Additionally, certain candidates were questioned about engaging in activities such as “dancing for dollars,” which is another way of asking if they ever stripped for money

The inquiries were purportedly carried out by a third-party security firm called Concentric Advisors, which specializes in working with family offices. These screenings, conducted over several years, also included probing into sensitive areas like past drug use.

Concentric Advisors countered the allegations, defending their screening process, claiming it aims to assess the candidate's truthfulness and vulnerability to blackmail. The company asserted that not all information gathered during the interviews is shared with clients or used to determine employment decisions.

Meanwhile, Gates Ventures has denied any knowledge of the explicit questioning, stating that their hiring process respects each candidate with zero tolerance for inappropriate behaviour.

This scandalous report adds to Bill Gates' history of controversies, including his association with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Gates faced scrutiny in 2019 when an employee alleged a sexual relationship with him, leading to his resignation from Microsoft's board. Despite claiming an amicable end to the affair, questions persist.

