Bill Gates reveals his true feelings about Elon Musk; calls his political moves ‘insane’

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recently shared his views on various pressing issues, including his support for Elon Musk’s task force under President Donald Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). While praising Musk’s focus on federal spending reforms, Gates expressed concerns over potential risks to critical global health initiatives. President-elect Donald Trump announced on social media that Bill Gates requested a meeting with him.(REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo, (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File) (AP))

Bill Gates weighs in on Elon Musk’s role

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Gates expressed support for Elon Musk's efforts to address federal spending through the DOGE task force. Gates agreed on the importance of tackling the deficit, stating, “I'm among the people who think the deficit needs to be brought down because otherwise, it will create a financial problem for us.”

However, Gates warned against drastic measures, emphasising the need for a balanced approach to budget cuts. He urged the task force to ensure that essential long-term programs, such as HIV treatment initiatives, remain funded.

“If you cut those off, not only would people die when we have a cure on its way, but the negative feelings in regions like Africa would be worse than never having done the thing at all,” Gates said.

Surprised by Musk's political influence

Gates also touched on Elon Musk's involvement in European politics, expressing surprise at his political influence. In a separate interview with The Sunday Times, Gates described Musk’s political activities as “populist stirring.”

He mentioned Musk’s support for far-right movements in Europe, such as the German party Alternative for Germany (AfD), and questioned the appropriateness of wealthy individuals influencing foreign elections.

“It’s really insane that he can destabilise the political situations in countries,” Gates said. “I think in the U.S. foreigners aren’t allowed to give money; other countries maybe should adopt safeguards to make sure super-rich foreigners aren’t distorting their elections.”

“You want to promote the right wing but say Nigel Farage is not right wing enough,” Gates told the outlet referring to Tesla CEO's beliefs. “I mean, this is insane s---. You are for the AfD [German far-right party Alternative for Germany].”

Gates on personal experiences and future projects

Gates also shared insights into his childhood, revealing that he might be diagnosed with autism today, which will be detailed in his upcoming memoir, Source Code: My Beginnings. The memoir, set to release in February.

Bill Gates expressed no concern about influencing politics like Elon Musk but did admit to donating $50 million to Kamala Harris’s campaign. Despite his critiques, Gates acknowledged Musk’s intelligence but cautioned that Musk might be overreaching, saying, “We can all overreach.”

“If someone is super-smart, and he is, they should think how they can help out. But this is populist stirring,” he remarked.

Gates also commented on Musk’s role in Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, expressing cautious optimism about its potential to reduce the national debt.