IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / World News / Blast at Dutch virus testing center; no one hurt
Police officers speak with a pedestrian as they close off a street after an explosion occurred near a Covid-19 test centre, shattering windows but causing no apparent injuries, in Bovenkarspel, the Netherlands.(AFP)
Police officers speak with a pedestrian as they close off a street after an explosion occurred near a Covid-19 test centre, shattering windows but causing no apparent injuries, in Bovenkarspel, the Netherlands.(AFP)
world news

Blast at Dutch virus testing center; no one hurt

  • Police have taped off the area about 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of Amsterdam and are investigating the cause of the blast.
READ FULL STORY
AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:25 PM IST

Dutch police say a blast smashed windows at a coronavirus testing center in a small town north of Amsterdam in the early morning. Nobody was hurt.

Police in the North Holland province tweeted that “an explosive went off” near the test center in Bovenkarspel just before 7 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Wednesday.

Police have taped off the area about 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of Amsterdam and are investigating the cause of the blast.

In January, rioters torched a coronavirus test facility in the fishing village of Urk on the first night of a 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nationwide curfew imposed as part of the government’s lockdown.



SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed last year because of the pandemic and rescheduled to take place this year from July 23.(Reuters file photo)
The Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed last year because of the pandemic and rescheduled to take place this year from July 23.(Reuters file photo)
world news

Japan plans to ban Olympic spectators from abroad over Covid-19 fears: Report

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:26 PM IST
The question of whether to allow spectators into venues was top of the agenda and organisers have previously said they would make a decision by March.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police officers speak with a pedestrian as they close off a street after an explosion occurred near a Covid-19 test centre, shattering windows but causing no apparent injuries, in Bovenkarspel, the Netherlands.(AFP)
Police officers speak with a pedestrian as they close off a street after an explosion occurred near a Covid-19 test centre, shattering windows but causing no apparent injuries, in Bovenkarspel, the Netherlands.(AFP)
world news

Blast at Dutch virus testing center; no one hurt

AP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Police have taped off the area about 60 kilometers (40 miles) north of Amsterdam and are investigating the cause of the blast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Such mystery flights were popular in the 1990s when passengers would arrive at the airport without knowing the destination.(AP)
Such mystery flights were popular in the 1990s when passengers would arrive at the airport without knowing the destination.(AP)
world news

Qantas launches 'mystery flights' to boost tourism amid Covid-19 restrictions

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:22 PM IST
  • The aviation sector has been hit hard due to the travel restrictions imposed by governments around the world to contain Covid-19.
READ FULL STORY
Close
French Foreign Affairs minister Jean Yves Le Drian (L) talks with Dutch Foreign minister Stef Blok (R) during a Foreign Affairs meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels in this file picture. ( AFP)
French Foreign Affairs minister Jean Yves Le Drian (L) talks with Dutch Foreign minister Stef Blok (R) during a Foreign Affairs meeting at the EU headquarters in Brussels in this file picture. ( AFP)
world news

France says Turkey sounds 'reassuring', has stopped its 'insults'

Reuters, Paris
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:14 PM IST
He said that the removal of Turkish research vessels from Cypriot waters in the eastern Mediterranean and Ankara showing a desire to resume talks with Greece over a long-standing maritime dispute were positive signs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Siriporn Niamrin with the whale vomit.(Image via Twitter)
Siriporn Niamrin with the whale vomit.(Image via Twitter)
world news

Lucky haul: Thai woman finds lump of whale vomit, worth over $250,000

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:18 PM IST
  • When Niamrin inspected the mass, she found that it smelled like fish. Unaware of what the mass was, she brought it back home with her. The mass could be worth over $250,000
READ FULL STORY
Close
Biden's twin announcements quickly raised expectations for when the nation could safely emerge from the pandemic with the promise of additional vaccines, but it highlighted the looming challenge facing the nation: successfully putting those doses into arms.(REUTERS)
Biden's twin announcements quickly raised expectations for when the nation could safely emerge from the pandemic with the promise of additional vaccines, but it highlighted the looming challenge facing the nation: successfully putting those doses into arms.(REUTERS)
world news

US president Biden vows enough Covid-19 vaccines for all US adults by May-end

PTI, Washington
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:28 PM IST
With the bolstered supply, Biden also announced he would be using the powers of the federal government to direct all states to prioritize vaccinating teachers, and said the federal government would provide the doses directly through its pharmacy program.
READ FULL STORY
Close
World Bank headquarters.(File photo)
World Bank headquarters.(File photo)
world news

World Bank readies emergency vaccine funds for 30 African nations

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:07 PM IST
Only a handful of African governments have launched mass vaccination campaigns, whereas some countries in wealthier parts of the world have already administered millions of doses.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alaa, 21, a student of health and nutrition, born in Copenhagen and wearer of the niqab, tests a face veil she created with members of the group Kvinder I Dialog (Women In Dialogue) during a workshop in preparation for a protest against the face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Andrew Kelly / REUTERS)
Alaa, 21, a student of health and nutrition, born in Copenhagen and wearer of the niqab, tests a face veil she created with members of the group Kvinder I Dialog (Women In Dialogue) during a workshop in preparation for a protest against the face veil ban in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Andrew Kelly / REUTERS)
world news

Swiss to vote on banning face veils in referendum criticised as Islamophobic

Reuters, Zurich
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:56 PM IST
  • The billboard is part of a campaign by the far-right Swiss People's Party to ban face coverings in public and which will be voted on in a binding national referendum on Sunday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Monywa Gazette reported five people were killed in that central town in police firing. One person was shot and killed in the central town of Myingyan, said student activist Moe Myint Hein, 25. (Representative Image) (Reuters)
The Monywa Gazette reported five people were killed in that central town in police firing. One person was shot and killed in the central town of Myingyan, said student activist Moe Myint Hein, 25. (Representative Image) (Reuters)
world news

Nine killed as Myanmar police opens fire to disperse protests

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:48 PM IST
Two people were killed during clashes at a protest in the country's second-biggest city Mandalay, a witness and media reports said, and one person was killed when police opened fire in the main city of Yangon, a witness there said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Xu Guixiang, a deputy spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, drinks from a cup near a slide refuting claims of genocide during a press conference in Beijing, China.(AP Photo)
Xu Guixiang, a deputy spokesperson for the Xinjiang regional government, drinks from a cup near a slide refuting claims of genocide during a press conference in Beijing, China.(AP Photo)
world news

Beijing refutes allegations of sexual abuse made by Uyghur women: Report

ANI, Beijing
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:44 PM IST
In January, the Chinese Embassy's Twitter account was suspended for a tweet saying Uyghur women were "baby-making machines" before Beijing set up its camp system
READ FULL STORY
Close
One risk for the EU is that tourism-dependent members would grow impatient and strike their own bilateral arrangements with outside countries, endangering unity.(Reuters)
One risk for the EU is that tourism-dependent members would grow impatient and strike their own bilateral arrangements with outside countries, endangering unity.(Reuters)
world news

EU months away from issuing vaccine passports for travel, memo shows

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:39 PM IST
The system being developed by the European Commission would confirm holders have recently tested negative, been fully vaccinated, or recovered from the coronavirus and are thus presumed to be immune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun spectacularly broke with the junta before the General Assembly on Friday in an emotional plea for help to restore ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The next day the junta said the envoy had been sacked, but on Monday Kyaw Moe Tun sent a letter to the president of the UN General Assembly to say that he still holds the post.(AFP)
Ambassador Kyaw Moe Tun spectacularly broke with the junta before the General Assembly on Friday in an emotional plea for help to restore ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The next day the junta said the envoy had been sacked, but on Monday Kyaw Moe Tun sent a letter to the president of the UN General Assembly to say that he still holds the post.(AFP)
world news

Myanmar military coup has no authority to revoke authority of President: Kyaw

AFP
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:36 PM IST
On Tuesday, Myanmar's foreign ministry sent a note verbale to the UN, also obtained by AFP, claiming Kyaw Moe Tun had been removed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Microsoft logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo(REUTERS)
world news

Microsoft says China-linked group targets exchange email

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:29 PM IST
The hackers responsible are “a group assessed to be state-sponsored and operating out of China,” according to the Microsoft blog.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tibetan Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.(PTI)
Tibetan Spiritual leader the Dalai Lama.(PTI)
world news

Tibetan govt in-exile requests Dalai Lama's Covid-19 vaccination

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:22 PM IST
According to Palden, the Health Secretary of the CTA, requests have been made to both the central and Himachal Pradesh government to get the 85-year-old spiritual leader and the staff around him vaccinated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Pakistan government will also have to submit an updated report within 30 days to FATF on progress in legislation and other steps to be taken to address outstanding concerns. (File photo)
The Pakistan government will also have to submit an updated report within 30 days to FATF on progress in legislation and other steps to be taken to address outstanding concerns. (File photo)
world news

Pakistan to enact legislation to fully implement FATF action plan: Report

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:18 PM IST
During the meeting of Pakistan’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on anti-money laundering chaired by Shaikh on Monday, it was decided that additional legislation will have to be enacted on at least two counts to implement FATF’s action plan by June, the Dawn newspaper reported
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP