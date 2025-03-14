Menu Explore
Blast at Pakistan mosque injures Islamist leader, three others

ByHT News Desk
Mar 14, 2025 05:01 PM IST

Terror attacks have been frequenting in Pakistan's border regions with Afghanistan in recent months

A blast targeting a mosque in northwestern Pakistan on Friday injured an Islamist party leader and three others, including children, police said.

Muslims attend the first Friday prayers during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan at the historic Mahabat Khan Mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan. (Representative image)(AP file)
No group has claimed responsibility for the explosion so far.

The blast appeared to target Abdullah Nadeem, a local leader of the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) political party, Reuters reported.

Asif Bahadar, a district police chief in South Waziristan, said Nadeem was hospitalised with serious injuries. Two children were also among the injured.

Attacks have been escalating in Pakistan's border regions with Afghanistan in recent months, the report said.

In February, a suicide attacker triggered a blast at an Islamic seminary in northwestern Pakistan, killing six worshippers during Friday prayers. The institution has served as a historic training ground for the Afghan Taliban.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)

Read breaking news, latest updates from US, UK, Pakistan and other countries across the world on topics related to politics,crime, and national affairs.
