Blast heard in Saudi capital Riyadh: Report
An explosion was heard in the Saudi Arabia capital Riyadh on Tuesday, according to a Reuters correspondent, but the cause was not immediately known.
Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV cited local reports of an explosion and videos circulating on social media of a missile being intercepted over Riyadh.
On Saturday, the Saudi-led military coalition engaged in Yemen had said it had intercepted and destroyed an "enemy air target" launched towards Riyadh.
Estonia's new government sworn in with Kaja Kallas as first-ever woman PM
US Prez Joe Biden won't have infinite time to rejoin nuclear deal, says Iran
Sri Lanka thanks India for sending coronavirus vaccine
Covid-19 vaccine firms must deliver, says EU chief
WHO issues new clinical advice on treating Covid-19 patients
Italy's Giuseppe Conte to resign, seek nod to form new coalition
China deploys warships in South China Sea after US aircraft carrier sails by
UK warns EU against ‘vaccine nationalism’ in row over supplies
- The UK leads Europe in coronavirus vaccinations, with 6.6 million people -- about 10% of Britain’s population -- receiving a first dose as of Monday. There is growing anger in the EU about delivery delays from AstraZeneca Plc, which is expected to deliver fewer jabs than previously expected.
Dutch Covid-19 riots add to political tension ahead of elections
Stop hoarding Covid vaccines, South Africa's Ramaphosa tells rich countries
Iranian users of Signal messaging service say app blocked
USIBC recommends big ideas to Biden administration to boost Indo-US ties
Trump opens office to ‘carry on’ his administration’s agenda
China to conduct military drills in South China Sea amid tensions with US
