Blast in Kabul targets Afghan vice president Saleh’s convoy: Officials

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 10:03 IST

An explosion targeting the convoy of Afghanistan’s vice president Amrullah Saleh convoy rocked central Kabul early Wednesday, officials said.

“This terrorist attack has failed and Saleh is safe and fine,” said Razwan Murad, the head of Saleh’s media office.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, one of Saleh’s aides told AFP that a suicide bomber had targeted Saleh’s convoy as he left his home and was headed to work.