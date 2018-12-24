Blast rocks Kabul govt compound in ongoing attack: Officials
A number of gunmen have entered the government compound in Kabul. Afghanistan officials said the attack is still on.world Updated: Dec 24, 2018 17:53 IST
Militants detonated a car bomb before storming a Kabul government compound in an ongoing attack Monday, officials and witnesses said, in the latest violence to rock the Afghan capital.
A number of gunmen have entered the compound where an office of the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs and Disabled is located, interior ministry deputy spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said.
