Blow to Rishi Sunak campaign as ex-candidate backs rival Liz Truss for UK PM
Rishi Sunak’s campaign to be elected the Conservative Party leader and the next British Prime Minister suffered a blow on Saturday as a former candidate endorsed his rival Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.
Tom Tugendhat, the Tory backbencher and chair of the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee who was in the initial shortlist before being knocked out of the race earlier this month, said he preferred Truss’ campaign pitch with its promise of immediate tax cuts.
The former soldier in the British Army said that after watching the candidates go head-to-head in live TV debates, "only one has convinced me she's ready".
“Liz has always stood up for British values at home, and abroad. With her at the helm, I have no doubt that we will move with determination to make this country safer and more secure,” he writes in ‘The Times’ newspaper.
He said both contenders have "huge qualities and many talents" but Truss has an advantage on the world stage because of her Cabinet position.
“As foreign secretary, Liz is starting with a huge advantage. She can make our voice count,” he writes.
It follows the endorsement of another Tory heavyweight Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who also threw his support behind Truss — describing her as "authentic, honest and experienced".
Sunak was initially the frontrunner in the race in the ballots of his party colleagues, winning the most support from MPs in the first few rounds of voting. But since then, polling among the Tory membership that will vote for the winner has shown Truss is more popular.
According to another report in ‘The Times’, even Sunak’s former boss is feeling sorry for him.
He told friends he did not think that Sunak, the man he blames for his downfall, was going to make it.
“He almost feels sorry for him,” a friend of Johnson’s was quoted as saying.
“[Rishi] got in with a crowd of malcontents who used him as part of their vendetta against Boris. What future is there for him now?” it said.
The two finalists are next scheduled to go head-to-head in the TV debate on Thursday, when the first postal ballot papers will start landing at Tory members’ addresses.
Tea, hot meals at Iraq parliament as protesters settle in
Volunteers shuttled back and forth in fleets of pickups to Iraq's normally secure Green Zone Saturday as protesters who occupied parliament earlier in the day settled in for the long haul. Mercurial Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, a former militia leader whose bloc emerged from October elections as the biggest parliamentary faction, has a devoted following among Iraq's Shiite-majority community. "Why is there no (mains) electricity in Iraq?" Zeinab Hussein asked. "Where is all the oil money going?"
Israel grounds F-35s over pilot ejection seat concerns
The Israeli Air Force announced a temporary halt in its stealth fighter F-35 aircraft activity on Saturday, following US concerns over defects in pilot ejection systems. Aircraft will undergo inspections that will last a few days, the Israeli Air Force said on Twitter, and any individual F-35 operations will be conducted by special authorisation of the air force chief.
Chinese booster rocket makes uncontrolled return to Earth: US officials
A Chinese booster rocket made an uncontrolled return to Earth on Saturday, US Defense Department officials said, as they chided Beijing for not sharing information on the potentially hazardous object's descent. US Space Command "can confirm the People's Republic of China Long March 5B (CZ-5B) re-entered over the Indian Ocean at approx 10:45 am MDT on 7/30," the US military unit said on Twitter, referring to China's official name.
Flooding death toll rises to 25 in US' Kentucky
Devastating flooding in Kentucky has killed 25 people and the toll is expected to rise, the southern US state's governor said Saturday, as rescuers and residents continued a harrowing search for survivors. Torrential rain earlier this week caused unprecedented flash flooding in 13 counties in eastern Kentucky. Many roads and bridges in that mountainous region -- an area high in poverty due to the declining coal industry -- have been damaged or destroyed.
Zelensky calls for evacuation of Ukraine's frontline Donetsk
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky called on Saturday for the evacuation of the eastern Donetsk region which has seen fierce clashes between his country's forces and the Russian military. The governor of the eastern Donetsk region, where Moscow is focusing the brunt of its offensive, said that six civilians were killed and 15 wounded by strikes on Friday. Zelensky warned that thousands of people, including children, were still in the battleground areas of the Donetsk region.
