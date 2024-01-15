close_game
Boeing to add further quality inspections for 737 MAX

Boeing to add further quality inspections for 737 MAX

Reuters |
Jan 15, 2024 07:05 PM IST

The planemaker will also deploy a team to supplier Spirit AeroSystems - which makes and installs the plug door involved in the incident.

Boeing will add further quality inspections for the 737 MAX after an accident earlier this month where a fuselage panel was blown off an airplane, the head of its commercial airplanes division said Monday.

Boeing 737 MAX(Reuters)
The planemaker will also deploy a team to supplier Spirit AeroSystems - which makes and installs the plug door involved in the incident - to check and approve Spirit's work before fuselages are sent to Boeing's production facilities in Washington state, Stan Deal, president of Boeing Commercial Airplanes, said in a letter to Boeing employees.

