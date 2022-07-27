Bomb explosion near Kabul Gurudwara month after IS attack
A bomb exploded near Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul on Wednesday, a month after the holy place was attacked by members of the Islamic State.
"Members of the Sikh and Hindu communities are reported to be safe. Further details are awaited," said Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of the Indian World Forum.
Last month, Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) attacked the Gurudwara, which claimed lives of dozens of Sikhs and Taliban members.
Religious minorities in Afghanistan, including the Sikh community, have been targets of violence in Afghanistan.
The Taliban, which rose to power in August 2021, claims to have secured the country but repeated terrorist attacks not only contradict those claims but also give weight to the international community's concerns of a potential risk of militancy resurgence.
Observers believe that such attacks could set off a new wave of terrorism in the country with smaller groups receiving tacit support from insiders. And this they believe, has been the primary reason behind the US and the West not involving themselves in rebuilding the war-torn country.
Prior to the Taliban's takeover last year, Hindus and Sikhs in Afghanistan numbered only approximately 600. Reports indicate that that number has dramatically decreased.
Those remaining have been the subject of targeted attacks predominantly by Sunni radical groups. The targeted attacks have driven Sikhs and Hindus out of the country, especially those with the economic and social resources to relocate. (ANI)
-
UK grid warns energy costs could skyrocket amid Russia gas curbs
Britain faces “knock-on impacts” for the country's energy supplies such as rocketing prices if Russia cuts off natural gas flows to Europe, according to National Grid Plc. “It is clear that the cessation of flows of gas into Europe could have knock-on impacts, including very high prices,” National Grid said Thursday in its early outlook for winter. Also read: Russia to exit International Space Station by 2024.
-
Monkeypox: Europe, US worst hit; account for 95% of diagnosed cases, says WHO
Europe and the Americas have been affected the most by the monkeypox outbreak, Director General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told journalists here on Wednesday. ALSO READ India isolates monkeypox virus, first step to vaccines These two regions have reported 95 per cent of the diagnosed cases, he said, warning against stigma and discrimination in monkeypox messaging. Over 18,000 monkeypox cases have been reported to the WHO from 78 countries.
-
US July 4 parade shooter charged on over 100 counts: officials
US authorities on Wednesday indicted the 21-year-old man accused of carrying out a deadly mass shooting at a July 4 parade near Chicago on 117 counts of murder and other charges, according to an official statement. A young man with a history of mental illness, Robert Crimo, opened fire on an Independence Day parade in an affluent Chicago suburb, killing seven people and injuring dozens more.
-
Kyiv says Russian forces have captured Ukraine's second largest power plant
Russian forces have captured Ukraine's second biggest power plant and Moscow is undertaking a "massive redeployment" of troops to three southern regions, a senior adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Wednesday. Russian-backed forces had earlier announced the capture of the Soviet-era, coal-fired Vuhlehirsk power plant. "They achieved a tiny tactical advantage - they captured Vuhlehirsk," presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in an interview posted on YouTube.
-
Protesters enter Iraqi parliament, chant curses against Iran
Hundreds of Iraqi protesters breached Baghdad's parliament Wednesday, chanting curses against Iran, in a protest against the selection of a nominee for prime minister by Iran-backed parties. Some were seen walking on tables and waving Iraqi flags. Only security forces were inside the building and they appeared to allow the protesters in with relative ease. The breach came amid the biggest protest since Iraqi elections were held in October.
