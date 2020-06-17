e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / World News / Boris Johnson’s pledge to UK pensioners could be at risk after Covid-19

Boris Johnson’s pledge to UK pensioners could be at risk after Covid-19

Government officials are aware that the pensions “triple lock,” promised by the last three Conservative prime ministers, may have to be reviewed if it becomes unaffordable, a person familiar with the matter said.

world Updated: Jun 17, 2020 06:19 IST
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Bloomberg | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Boris Johnson, U.K. prime minister, center, speaks while Rishi Sunak, U.K. chancellor of the exchequer, left, and Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer, listen during a daily coronavirus briefing inside number 10 Downing Street in London, UK.
Boris Johnson, U.K. prime minister, center, speaks while Rishi Sunak, U.K. chancellor of the exchequer, left, and Jenny Harries, deputy chief medical officer, listen during a daily coronavirus briefing inside number 10 Downing Street in London, UK. (Bloomberg )
         

One of Boris Johnson’s most politically sensitive election pledges could be at risk in the wake of the economic fallout of the coronavirus.

Government officials are aware that the pensions “triple lock,” promised by the last three Conservative prime ministers, may have to be reviewed if it becomes unaffordable, a person familiar with the matter said.

A Treasury official denied that any decision had been taken, and rejected suggestions that Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak was preparing to drop the promise.

But the virus has left a question mark over the guarantee to raise the state pension every year by the annual growth in average earnings, inflation, or 2.5% -- whichever is highest.

That stems from the effect, first highlighted a week ago, that furloughing millions of workers and then returning them to work is expected to have on earnings. Some economists predict a drop this year followed by a rapid increase in 2021. That would mean the state pension, which already costs the government about 100 billion pounds ($126 billion) a year, having to rise substantially.

The pensions rise in question isn’t due until April 2022, so ministers have some time before they have to decide. Much also depends on how the figures turn out. The Bank of England’s illustrative scenario for earnings sees them fall 2% in 2020 and then rise 4% in 2021, an increase that isn’t far off the minimum required under the triple lock.

The Treasury said in a statement: “Announcements on tax and pension policy are for budgets. The government is committed to supporting pensioners.”

tags
top news
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
People with co-morbidities 12 times more likely to die of Covid: US study
People with co-morbidities 12 times more likely to die of Covid: US study
Beijing’s Tibet plan, Delhi’s infra push possible triggers for China’s troop build-up
Beijing’s Tibet plan, Delhi’s infra push possible triggers for China’s troop build-up
India’s death toll over 10K, backlog deaths add to Delhi, Maharashtra tally
India’s death toll over 10K, backlog deaths add to Delhi, Maharashtra tally
A timeline: India-China’s deadliest border clash since 1975 explained
A timeline: India-China’s deadliest border clash since 1975 explained
Advisory urges domestic help in urban slums to stay home for now
Advisory urges domestic help in urban slums to stay home for now
Snatchers target man waiting to receive Covid-19 infected father’s body
Snatchers target man waiting to receive Covid-19 infected father’s body
Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision
Covid update: Drug reduces death risk; international flights; T20 WC decision
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

world news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In